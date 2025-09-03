×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kishenyi Dam claims another life as Tavevo worker found dead

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Sep. 3, 2025
Kishenyi Dam. [Taita Taveta County Citizenry Forum/Facebook]

A pump attendant with Taita Taveta Water and Sewerage Company Limited (Tavevo) has drowned in a dam in the Taita Hills.

Reports indicated that the 35-year-old, Subira Mdawida, had disappeared six days ago from his water firm before his lifeless body was found in Kishenyi Dam in Wundanyi Sub-county.

Sagasa Sub-location Assistant Chief Vigilance Kiongo confirmed the incident and said the body was found by a group of environmentalists around the dam.

“The deceased stayed alone and did not lock his house. The group that saw his head floating on the water alerted me. I called the police and mobilised villagers, who later retrieved the body and took it to Wesu Sub-county Hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination,” said Kiongo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The deceased knew how to swim, and we do not know how he drowned in the killer dam. Police have launched investigations into the actual cause of the incident,” stated Kiongo.

The incident comes as drowning cases continue to rise in the 30-acre dam. Last year, a swimming expedition turned tragic after a secondary school student drowned in the dam.

The Shimbo Secondary School student was in the company of three others when tragedy struck. The three colleagues, however, managed to escape unscathed in the incident that baffled parents, school authorities and students.

Villagers and authorities said the rescue mission took two days to retrieve the body of the student, which had been trapped in the muddy dam whose water volume had swollen following heavy rains pounding the Taita Hills.

“The student drowned after the waters overwhelmed him midstream while swimming with colleagues,” said a villager.

In a bid to prevent future tragedies, County Executive Committee Member for Water, Mr Granton Mwandawiro, issued an advisory urging members of the public to refrain from swimming in the dam as a safety precaution.

Sitting on a 30-acre plot, the dam has been supplying water to more than 20,000 people in the lowland areas bordering Tsavo National Park.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kishenyi Dam Drowining Incident Tavevo Worker Taita Hills
.

Latest Stories

Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Europe
By AFP
28 mins ago
Cryptocurrency scams: a guide
World
By AFP
33 mins ago
Sudan rescuers pull 370 bodies from Darfur landslide
Africa
By AFP
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
By Fwamba NC Fwamba 4 days ago
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 days ago
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved