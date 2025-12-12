Activist, 22 makes history hugging tree for 72 hours

Environmental activist Truphena Muthoni hugs an indigenous tree in Nyeri. [Truphena Muthoni/Facebook]

Visibly tired, relieved, and overcome with emotion, environmental activist Truphena Muthoni finally completed a physically demanding challenge that has propelled her onto the global stage.

For 72 hours, Muthoni braved cold nights, fluctuating daytime heat, and insect bites as she hugged an indigenous tree in Nyeri. When the clock struck 12:25pm, her mission was complete. Crowds that had gathered to witness the feat erupted in cheers, celebrating not only her endurance, but also the environmental message behind it.

Although it remains unclear whether her attempt will be recognised by Guinness World Records, Muthoni surpassed her own previous record of 48 hours.

The young environmentalist had begun the challenge on Tuesday, December 8, 2025, at 12:20pm, an event closely followed by Kenyans and supporters worldwide.

Moments after completing the challenge, she was taken for a medical check-up, having spent three days with her arms wrapped around a tree at Nyeri County headquarters.

On the first day, Muthoni said her goal was to defend the rights of indigenous trees and indigenous communities. She explained that tree hugging offers therapeutic benefits, particularly at a time when the world is grappling with climate-related hardships and mental-health pressures linked to environmental decline, including wildfires, droughts and floods. “Victims experience trauma, and it’s important for them to know that they can return to nature for healing. This is also a peaceful protest intended to send a message to leaders and appeal to their humanity,” she said.

Muthoni urged the public to protect nature and deepen their connection with it. “Conservation begins with love. We must nurture a million trees before planting a million trees. Many people who plant trees now understand the impact of logging on human life,” she noted.

She criticised the widespread practice of cutting down mature indigenous trees and replacing them with saplings under the guise of mitigation. “I’m encouraging people to protect what we already have,” she said.

In February 2025, Muthoni broke the Guinness World Record for the longest tree-hugging marathon by holding on for 48 hours at Michuki Park in Nairobi.

She said she had prepared through frequent fasting and assured the public that she was medically fit for the challenge.

Muthoni, who hails from Mathira Constituency, said she had been shortlisted to attend the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, scheduled for November 10 to 21, 2025, but her plans fell through. This setback motivated her to apply to the Nyeri Governor for permission to attempt another world record.

Her latest attempt aims to raise awareness about indigenous trees, indigenous communities, and inclusion for persons with disabilities. This included a planned three-hour blindfold session to simulate visual impairment.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who visited the site several times, praised Muthoni as an inspiration. On Wednesday, leaders from across the country, including PLO Lumumba, visited her to show support for her environmental advocacy.