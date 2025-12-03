Coffee market nets Sh1.2 billion at the weekly auction

A farmer affiliated to Gachatha Coffee Factory in Nyeri, sorts out berries. [File, Standard]

The coffee market continued to offer the farmers better prices, after the weekly auction fetched Sh1.2 billion after the sale of 19,583 bags, registering the highest consignment since October 1.

The Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) reports indicated that coffee brokers Alliance Berries Limited and Kirinyaga Slopes affiliated factories achieved the highest prices for their grades AA and AB.

In the market the brokers offered 7,499 bags of grade AA that fetched Sh 513.4 million, 7,365 bags of grade AB for Sh 465.8 million and 1,414 bags of grade C for Sh 83.2 million.

The factories that achieved the highest prices were Kiang’ombe, and Gakuyu ini whose coffee was brokered by Kirinyaga Slopes and Alliance Berries Limited achieved the highest price of Sh 62,734.75, Thimu factory Sh 62,476, and Kabare Sh 62,088.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u in her report stated “Alliance Berries Limited offered 5,648 bags that fetched Sh375.1 million, Kirinyaga Slopes 4,372 bags for Sh 292 million, Kipkelion 2,052 bags for Sh 124.7 million, New KPCU 1,584bags for Sh 887.9 million.

“The others were KCCE 1,231 bags for Sh 79.4 million, Kinya 1,073 bags for Sh 59.9 million,” the report added.

In the market 17 dealers participated with Ibero Kenya buying 4,792 bags, C.Dormans 3,670 bags, Sasini 2,950 bags,Taylor Winch 2,931 bags, Louis Dreyfus 1,932 bags, Kenyacof 1,353 bags among others.

Other coffee brokers were Minnesota 937 bags, Mt. Elgon 922 bags, CEBBA 630 bags, and Bungoma Union 99 bags.