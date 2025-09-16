Kiunjuri warns Mt Kenya leaders against politics of insults

Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri and his Laikipia West counterpart Wachira Karani arrive in Kiamaina village, Nyahururu, on September 12. 2025. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Mt Kenya MPs allied to the Kenya Kwanza government have urged leaders from the region to shun politics of insults and instead focus on addressing issues affecting residents.

Led by Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, his Laikipia West counterpart Wachira Karani, and David Kiaraho of Ol Kalou, they called on leaders to emulate the late former President Mwai Kibaki, who practised gentle politics and earned the admiration of Kenyans.

Kiunjuri said that the former president never resorted to insults after being dismissed as vice president and minister during Daniel Moi's reign.

"We should not engage in divisive politics as leaders from this region. Let us unite for a common purpose instead of splitting the Mt Kenya vote," he said.

Speaking during a funds drive for community groups in the Ruriiurii and Kaibaga wards of Ol Kalou constituency in Nyandarua County, the leaders cautioned the people against violent politics.

Kiunjuri urged residents to give the government time to fulfill the election promises.

The three MPs acknowledged that issues surrounding the Social Health Authority (SHA) have raised concern among Kenyans, leading to dissatisfaction with the government.

Laikipia West MP assured residents that the SHA issue would be addressed once Parliament resumes from recess.

"I can assure you that Parliament will tackle this issue once and for all. We have heard your concerns, which is why we are holding these meetings," he said.

Kiaraho said that the government is actively working to resolve SHA issues, particularly contributions.

He told residents that his support for the government has seen the constituency benefit from development projects including road construction and electrification.