Wamuchomba, Kang'ata collaborate to promote avocado farming

Githunguri MP Gathoni Muchomba and Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang’ata during a benchmarking exercise in Murang'a County. [Gathoni Wamuchomba, X]

Avocado farmers in Murang’a last year fetched Sh5.9 billion from the market after the growers adhered to the international standards.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata credits the success of avocado farming to the farmers' cooperative society leadership, which ensures they harvest mature produce to satisfy the local and international market.

Kang’ata spoke when youthful avocado farmers from Githunguri constituency in Kiambu, led by their representative Gathoni Muchomba, visited Murang’a for a benchmarking exercise, seeking to learn from one of the best avocado producers.

“To achieve the best payment, the farmers' unity should be maintained to fight the thieves and the cartels buying the immature fruits,” said Kang’ata, adding that dairy farmers in Murang’a will also visit the Githunguri Dairy Society for benchmarking in milk production and processing.

In Murang’a, avocado is grown in 6,900 acres of land with an annual production of 200,000 metric tonnes.

Kang'ata said that 40 percent of the processing factories are located in his county.

Wamuchomba said farmers from Githunguri want to venture into avocado farming despite her constituency leading in milk production.

“We have visited the farmers and are now interested in getting the quality seedlings to make Githunguri compete with Murang’a,” said the MP.

The legislator lauded Kang’ata for championing education, agriculture and health programmes during the devolution conference in Homabay.

“With determination and being focused Murang’a has overtaken the majority of the counties in effective service delivery,” said Gathoni.