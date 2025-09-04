Laikipia, Nyandarua on high alert as Mpox cases confirmed

Monkeypox

Health officials in Laikipia and Nyandarua counties are on high alert after four confirmed cases of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox, have raised widespread concern among residents.

Nyandarua County has reported three infections, while Laikipia has confirmed one.

The initial cases involve a young couple from Maili Nne village in Nyandarua County, who tested positive after exhibiting symptoms such as fever, chills, painful skin lesions, and severe genital discomfort.

The couple had recently returned from a trip to Mombasa.

After first seeking treatment at Baari Health Centre in Maili Nne, they were referred to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, where they are currently receiving specialised care.

Both individuals are reported to be in stable condition.

Health officials have also placed the couple’s children, aged three years and three months, under medical observation as close contacts.

Although asymptomatic, the children will remain under close surveillance.

A third case in Nyandarua has been confirmed in Kinangop. Authorities report that the patient has been isolated and the case is being successfully managed.

In response to the outbreak, health departments in both counties, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, have launched extensive contact tracing and monitoring efforts to prevent further spread of the virus.

Dr. Albert Taiti, Laikipia’s County Executive Committee Member for Health, emphasised that all necessary health protocols are now in place.

“We are addressing this situation with utmost seriousness. Isolation and containment measures have been fully implemented, and we are in constant coordination with national health authorities. Mpox can be effectively treated when identified early, and we encourage anyone with unusual rashes, fever, or body aches to seek medical help immediately,” Dr. Taiti said.

Nyandarua’s CEC for Health, Juliana Syoweu, reiterated the county's preparedness, confirming that joint response teams are actively conducting surveillance and public awareness campaigns.

“Our rapid response units are already deployed, and we are working closely with Laikipia to ensure that the infection does not spread further. Residents should remain vigilant and report any symptoms promptly,” Syoweu urged.

Nyandarua Governor Dr. Kiarie Badilisha also addressed the situation, calling for calm among residents.

“Our medical teams are alert and have already identified and traced all contacts related to the family that travelled to Mombasa. The situation is contained, and there is no cause for alarm,” Governor Badilisha assured via phone.

Mpox is a zoonotic viral infection spread through close contact with infected individuals, animals, or contaminated items. While rarely fatal, the disease can lead to severe illness, particularly in young children and people with compromised immune systems.

Public health teams are now actively working to educate communities throughout Laikipia and Nyandarua. Health workers have been equipped with protective gear, and residents are being urged to practice proper hygiene, limit unnecessary physical contact, and report any suspected symptoms immediately.

Although the outbreak appears to be under control, health officials have warned that more cases could emerge as testing and contact tracing continue.