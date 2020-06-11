× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Railways drops charges for cargo destined for Uganda

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Antony Gitonga and Caroline Chebet | January 11th 2022
By Antony Gitonga and Caroline Chebet | January 11th 2022
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

Cargo from SGR being loaded onto a train at the Inland Container Depot in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, for transportation to Malaba. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Kenya Railways Corporation has reduced the tariff charged on cargo destined from Mombasa to Malaba by over 50 per cent, following complaints by the East Africa Community over the high charges.

The move is meant to increase cargo ferried through the railway and reduce the time taken to transport goods to neighbouring countries.

This came as the State firm kicked off a two-month trial of seamlessly ferrying goods from Mombasa to Malaba through the rail.

READ MORE

Under the programme, cargo collected from the Port of Mombasa will be delivered to the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Naivasha for onward transportation to the Malaba border through the meter-gauge railway line.

According to Kenya Railways Managing Director Phillip Maingi, the tariffs for one 50 feet container had dropped from $1,200 (Sh135,600) to $800 (Sh90,400)

This, he noted followed negotiations between the governments of Kenya and Uganda following concerns over the high charges.

“There was concern over the high tariffs the country was charging but we have reviewed this by around 50 per cent,” he said. Speaking during the test run yesterday, Maingi said the move would see the time taken to ferry goods from Mombasa to Malaba reduced from four days to 28 hours.

“This will not only reduce traffic on the road but also reduce the expenses incurred by companies and individuals while ferrying cargo,” he said.

He noted that the trial exercise came following the completion of the 24 kilometres (km) stretch of the MGR from the ICD to Longonot Town.

Mr Maingi termed the rehabilitation of the 465km railway line from Longonot to Malaba as a major boost to the transport of cargo to Uganda and DRC. “We shall be undertaking a two-month trial of ferrying goods between the two countries before officially launching the exercise,” he said.

He said they expected two trains carrying cargo from Mombasa to Mai Mahiu daily adding that local clients will be offered 30 days’ free storage at the Naivasha ICD, with quick cargo processing and transhipment onto wagons.

“There are between eight to nine SGR trains every day and 50 per cent of them are ferrying cargo. We expect this to rise in the coming days,” Maingi said. He said it would take 30 minutes to transfer the cargo from the SGR to the MGR train.

During the launch, 22 cargo containers were transferred from the ICD for onward transportation to Malaba.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
‘Reli’ at 100: An anatomy of the Kenyan dream
Why do we think cities are about high-rise buildings? How many parks does Kenya’s newest city, Nakuru, have?
Insurers' loss on motor vehicle covers doubles to Sh7.3 billion
Performance for the nine months to September last year was driven by rise in claims due to increased travel amid easing Covid restrictions.

MOST READ

Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives

MONEY & MARKET

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KPA readies to complete second oil terminal

By Lee Mwiti Mukunga | 5 days ago

KPA readies to complete second oil terminal
Livestock export to Gulf States resumes after 16-year ban

By Philip Mwakio | 5 days ago

Livestock export to Gulf States resumes after 16-year ban
Handshake projects rev up shipping, logistics in Nyanza

By Harold Odhiambo | 12 days ago

Handshake projects rev up shipping, logistics in Nyanza
Lamu port signals good tidings despite slow growth

By Patrick Beja | 12 days ago

Lamu port signals good tidings despite slow growth
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC