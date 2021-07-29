× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Why Kenya needs to train more seafarers

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Philip Mwakio | July 29th 2021

Beneficiaries of the blue economy train at Bandari College in Mombasa on June 10, 2019. They were among 40 Kenyan seafarers who joined cruise ships. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Kenya has not invested enough in human resource development and technology in the maritime sector, a State official has said.

Speaking in Mombasa last week, Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu said despite making strides in seafaring, the country needs more trained cadres in maritime.

Dr Karigithu said, traditionally, maritime education and training were associated with the training of seafarers.

The International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping for Seafarers 1978 explains training programmes and courses as well as other maritime-related sector skills. 

 Boats on L Victoria a ticking bomb

 Uhuru Kenyatta: Kenya will not cede an inch of its soil to anyone

 Bandari Maritime Academy inks training deal with leading French liner

 Kenya-Somalia talks offer best solution to maritime dispute

"The quality and adequacy of these training programmes are the bedrock of a safe shipping industry," Dr Karigithu said.

"This was emphasised in the 2015 International Maritime Organisation World Maritime Day celebrations themed Maritime Education and Training. Former IMO Secretary-General Koji Sekimizu said without a motivated, trained and skilled labour force, to international standards, shipping cannot thrive."

She noted that research indicates Kenya lags behind other countries in South, West and North Africa in regard to human resource capacity for the maritime sector.

The PS explained that the maritime industry is in need of competent cadres.

"To adequately address the issues of training and expertise, there is need to enhance Maritime Education and Training activities at various levels," Karigithu said.

She noted that a good initiative towards this effort is the recent signing of an agreement with the French Shipping Company CMA CGM and another one with the City of Glasgow College that well see more Kenyan seafarers trained.

Makundi ya kijamii Mombasa yashinikiza kuvunjiliwa kwa mamlaka ya mabaharia nchini - KMA

Kenya-Somalia Case: Prof. Peter Kagwanja on the Kenya's maritime border case with Somalia

Women embracing heavy machinery which is mainly a male dominated sphere

Dispute at upmarket Migaa puts zoning laws to test
Others questioned the environmental sustainability of cramming over 10,000 residents in the 28 blocks of flats.
Shipper's plan to ease port congestion
The ME7 service will connect Kenya’s exports through Salalah to Europe ensuring the cargo will flow smoothly.

