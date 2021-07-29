Why Kenya needs to train more seafarers
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Philip Mwakio | July 29th 2021
Kenya has not invested enough in human resource development and technology in the maritime sector, a State official has said.
Speaking in Mombasa last week, Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu said despite making strides in seafaring, the country needs more trained cadres in maritime.
Dr Karigithu said, traditionally, maritime education and training were associated with the training of seafarers.
The International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping for Seafarers 1978 explains training programmes and courses as well as other maritime-related sector skills.
READ MORE
Boats on L Victoria a ticking bomb
Uhuru Kenyatta: Kenya will not cede an inch of its soil to anyone
Bandari Maritime Academy inks training deal with leading French liner
"The quality and adequacy of these training programmes are the bedrock of a safe shipping industry," Dr Karigithu said.
"This was emphasised in the 2015 International Maritime Organisation World Maritime Day celebrations themed Maritime Education and Training. Former IMO Secretary-General Koji Sekimizu said without a motivated, trained and skilled labour force, to international standards, shipping cannot thrive."
She noted that research indicates Kenya lags behind other countries in South, West and North Africa in regard to human resource capacity for the maritime sector.
The PS explained that the maritime industry is in need of competent cadres.
"To adequately address the issues of training and expertise, there is need to enhance Maritime Education and Training activities at various levels," Karigithu said.
She noted that a good initiative towards this effort is the recent signing of an agreement with the French Shipping Company CMA CGM and another one with the City of Glasgow College that well see more Kenyan seafarers trained.
RELATED VIDEOS
Makundi ya kijamii Mombasa yashinikiza kuvunjiliwa kwa mamlaka ya mabaharia nchini - KMA
Kenya-Somalia Case: Prof. Peter Kagwanja on the Kenya's maritime border case with Somalia
Women embracing heavy machinery which is mainly a male dominated sphere
Dispute at upmarket Migaa puts zoning laws to testOthers questioned the environmental sustainability of cramming over 10,000 residents in the 28 blocks of flats.
Shipper's plan to ease port congestionThe ME7 service will connect Kenya’s exports through Salalah to Europe ensuring the cargo will flow smoothly.
MOST READ
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Gideon and ICT committee laud Konza City's project progress
BUSINESS
- Court bars CBK's migration of banks to foreign payment firm
BUSINESS
- Forex reserves drop by Sh27b after debt repayment to China
NEWS
- KQ gets nod to evict rival airline 748 from JKIA property
BUSINESS
- Retracing the rise of Nairobi bourse from colonial-era free fall
FINANCIAL STANDARD