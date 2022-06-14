× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Over 1,000 learners secure training as tech developers

SCI & TECH
By James Wanzala | Jun 14th 2022 | 2 min read
By James Wanzala | June 14th 2022
SCI & TECH
Part of the 1,000 Kenyan learners, who have been selected to be part of a Pan-African impact organisation Power Learn Project's first cohort of One Million Developers for Africa program. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Pan-African organisation Power Learn Project has selected 1,000 Kenyan learners to join its first cohort of one million developers for the Africa programme.

The programme is focused on providing youths with affordable, accessible and quality technology training.

This comes at a time when obtaining a future-ready skillset is a necessity for both personal and professional growth in the digital economy. The 1,000 learners will participate in the first cohort of the flagship “One Million Developers for Africa” scholarship programme.

The programme aims to train a million young people and empower them with technology and employability skills. The cohort was selected after a vetting process preceded by a recent countrywide rollout.

The programme will provide youth with accessible education to grow their tech skills, allowing them to be more adaptable and ready for changes in the future.

READ MORE

“We are proud to bring on this first cohort of learners into our One Million Developers for Africa Programme,” said Growth and Operations Manager at Power Learn Project Mumbi Ndung’u,

"When you educate one person, you can change a life, when you educate many you can change the world."

She said the training enables learners to explore new technologies and deepen their understanding of difficult concepts, particularly in technology.

The demand for digital skills, Ms Ndung'u said, was affected as companies shifted from physical headquarters to embracing a digital human quotient mentality.

The cohort of 1,000 learners joins a community of learners with access to a network of mentors. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Sh86m expenditure queried as Kemsa scam resurfaces
The Auditor General has raised questions on how the Health Ministry paid Sh86 million more for construction of structures to house cancer treatment equipment in three counties.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report
Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report

BUSINESS

By Agency and Patrick Vidija

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
CS Mucheru distances himself from the controversial ICT Bill

By Frankline Sunday | 1 day ago

CS Mucheru distances himself from the controversial ICT Bill
Moderators seek court protection to testify against social media firm

By Kamau Muthoni | 4 days ago

Moderators seek court protection to testify against social media firm
Leveraging technology to cushion businesses from global disasters

By Ashley Mazuri | 6 days ago

Leveraging technology to cushion businesses from global disasters
How to protect yourself from SIM swap fraud

By Mate Tongola | 13 days ago

How to protect yourself from SIM swap fraud
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC