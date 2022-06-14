Over 1,000 learners secure training as tech developers
SCI & TECH
By James Wanzala
| Jun 14th 2022 | 2 min read
SCI & TECH
Pan-African organisation Power Learn Project has selected 1,000 Kenyan learners to join its first cohort of one million developers for the Africa programme.
The programme is focused on providing youths with affordable, accessible and quality technology training.
This comes at a time when obtaining a future-ready skillset is a necessity for both personal and professional growth in the digital economy. The 1,000 learners will participate in the first cohort of the flagship “One Million Developers for Africa” scholarship programme.
The programme aims to train a million young people and empower them with technology and employability skills. The cohort was selected after a vetting process preceded by a recent countrywide rollout.
The programme will provide youth with accessible education to grow their tech skills, allowing them to be more adaptable and ready for changes in the future.
READ MORE
“We are proud to bring on this first cohort of learners into our One Million Developers for Africa Programme,” said Growth and Operations Manager at Power Learn Project Mumbi Ndung’u,
"When you educate one person, you can change a life, when you educate many you can change the world."
She said the training enables learners to explore new technologies and deepen their understanding of difficult concepts, particularly in technology.
The demand for digital skills, Ms Ndung'u said, was affected as companies shifted from physical headquarters to embracing a digital human quotient mentality.
The cohort of 1,000 learners joins a community of learners with access to a network of mentors.
Sh86m expenditure queried as Kemsa scam resurfacesThe Auditor General has raised questions on how the Health Ministry paid Sh86 million more for construction of structures to house cancer treatment equipment in three counties.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report
BUSINESS
- CS Mucheru distances himself from the controversial ICT Bill
SCI & TECH
- How to properly terminate an employee
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya
- Kenya yet to exploit its solar power potential, say energy sector stakeholders
BUSINESS
- Manufacturers, retailers trade blame on rising cost of goods
BUSINESS
By Peter Theuri
- Gambling craze sinking jobless youth into pit of hopelessness
MONEY & MARKET
By Peter Theuri