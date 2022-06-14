Over 1,000 learners secure training as tech developers

Part of the 1,000 Kenyan learners, who have been selected to be part of a Pan-African impact organisation Power Learn Project's first cohort of One Million Developers for Africa program. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Pan-African organisation Power Learn Project has selected 1,000 Kenyan learners to join its first cohort of one million developers for the Africa programme.

The programme is focused on providing youths with affordable, accessible and quality technology training.

This comes at a time when obtaining a future-ready skillset is a necessity for both personal and professional growth in the digital economy. The 1,000 learners will participate in the first cohort of the flagship “One Million Developers for Africa” scholarship programme.

The programme aims to train a million young people and empower them with technology and employability skills. The cohort was selected after a vetting process preceded by a recent countrywide rollout.

The programme will provide youth with accessible education to grow their tech skills, allowing them to be more adaptable and ready for changes in the future.

“We are proud to bring on this first cohort of learners into our One Million Developers for Africa Programme,” said Growth and Operations Manager at Power Learn Project Mumbi Ndung’u,

"When you educate one person, you can change a life, when you educate many you can change the world."

She said the training enables learners to explore new technologies and deepen their understanding of difficult concepts, particularly in technology.

The demand for digital skills, Ms Ndung'u said, was affected as companies shifted from physical headquarters to embracing a digital human quotient mentality.

The cohort of 1,000 learners joins a community of learners with access to a network of mentors.

