× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Early Facebook investor Peter Thiel to step down from Meta board

SCI & TECH
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
SCI & TECH

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. [Reuters]

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) said on Monday that billionaire investor Peter Thiel, an early investor who has been on the company's board since 2005, has decided to retire.

Thiel aims to spend time helping elect candidates who he believes will advance former President Donald Trump’s agenda in the U.S. midterms, the Congressional elections this year, a person familiar with the situation said.

Thiel, a co-founder of online payments system PayPal and a rare voice of conservative politics in Silicon Valley, became a Facebook investor in 2004, when he provided $500,000 in capital at a $5 million valuation for a 10% stake in the company and a seat on its board of directors.

Thiel will serve as a director until Meta's annual shareholder meeting but will not to stand for re-election, the social media giant said.

READ MORE

"Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions," Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said, thanking Thiel for his service.

The announcement comes as Meta's shares have fallen sharply over concerns that privacy changes to Apple products was making it harder for advertisers to see how their ads work on Facebook. The stock fell 5.1% on Monday, and has lost a third of its value this year, but is still worth more than $600 billion.

Thiel left with kind words for Zuckerberg. "His talents will serve Meta well as he leads the company into a new era," Thiel said in the statement announcing his departure from the board.

He did not respond to a request seeking further comment.

Thiel was one of Silicon Valley's most prominent Trump supporters, speaking at the Republican National Convention in July 2016, where he hailed Trump as "a builder." He later served as an advisor on Trump's White House transition team.

Thiel plans in particular to help Blake Masters, a Republican candidate hoping to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, the person familiar with the situation said. He was also backing J.D. Vance, author of the best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” and a Republican Senate candidate in Ohio, the person said.

The billionaire has contributed $10 million each to political action committees supporting their individual candidacies, according to OpenSecrets.org, which tracks political donations.

Thiel's backing of Trump was unusual in Silicon Valley and led to dispute with fellow Facebook director, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. In a 2016 email to Thiel, Hastings called his support of the presidential candidate "catastrophically bad judgment" and questioned his fitness to remain on the board, according the Wall Street Journal, which reviewed the message.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Wall Street stocks edge up after mixed week
Despite the earnings-driven seesaw in technology stocks, all three major stock indexes ended the first week of February higher.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

South Africa begins search for new reactor
South Africa begins search for new reactor

SCI & TECH

By Reuters

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
South Africa begins search for new reactor

By Reuters | 21 hours ago

South Africa begins search for new reactor
Why Kenya should embrace Artificial Intelligence

By Kilemi Thambura | 8 days ago

Why Kenya should embrace Artificial Intelligence
Messenger to notify you when someone screenshots private messages

By Elvince Joshua | 10 days ago

Messenger to notify you when someone screenshots private messages
‘Silicon Savannah’ targets loan apps abusing user data

By Thompson Reuters Foundation | 19 days ago

‘Silicon Savannah’ targets loan apps abusing user data
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC