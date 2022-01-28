× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Messenger to notify you when someone screenshots private messages

By Elvince Joshua | January 28th 2022
SCI & TECH

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. [Courtesy]

Facebook, through its parent company Meta, will now notify you if someone grabs a screenshot of your private conversations.

Meta (Facebook) founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, made the announcement that might have a significant effect on how people interact on the social networking site.

“New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message,” Zuckerberg said on his official Facebook page, adding that Meta will add GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too.

The screenshot feature allows you to grab the private conversation for archiving or distribution purposes.

This can potentially expose your private conversations, especially if the sender has an ill motive.

The notification feature is part of Facebook’s efforts to strengthen end-to-end encryption.

For you to receive the notification, you must turn on the “disappearing messages” setting on your messenger.

Malindi does not have to be a ghost town

