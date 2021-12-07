× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
WhatsApp messages to automatically disappear in 24 hours

SCI & TECH
By Fay Ngina | December 7th 2021
WhatsApp rolls out automatic disappearing messages. [iStockphoto]

When it comes to instant messaging services, the privacy of users is critical.

Although the digital world tends to leave behind a trail that is sometimes hard to delete permanently, WhatsApp is on a mission to ensure its over two billion customers "connect privately".

On Monday, the company announced it has enhanced its disappearing messages feature on the app. A user now has the option to turn on disappearing messages for new chats, including groups, in 24 hours or 90 days. At first, users could only set the duration to seven days.

The update is especially suitable for people who frequently open new conversations as it saves you time whenever you start a new chat. 

Being one of the leading consumers of WhatsApp globally, the updated innovation could change the lives of Kenyans online, especially those who have suffered from embarrassing moments like 'Bro Ochola' and 'Baba Gloria'.

READ MORE

 A glimpse of the future through Mark Zuckerberg’s eyes

 ‘Baba Gloria apologised and left group’, details of viral man emerge

 7 ways to avoid a ‘Baba Gloria’ moment on WhatsApp

 Social media: Stay offline and miss out on the big time

According to data by Ajua, a software company that partnered with Facebook to help support businesses in Africa through WhatsApp, Kenya has the highest percentage (97 per cent) of monthly users compared to the rest of the world.

Announcing the change in a blog post, WhatsApp stated the decision of how long messages last in the chat should be in the user's hands.

"There is a certain magic in just sitting down with someone in person, sharing your thoughts in confidence, knowing you are both connecting in private and in that moment," read the WhatsApp blog post.

"The freedom to be honest and vulnerable, knowing that conversation is not being recorded and stored somewhere forever. Deciding how long a message lasts should be in your hands."

This means that anytime you open a new chat, messages will be automatically deleted after the period of time you select.

Messages will disappear for both parties if either of the chat members turns on the feature.

To enable disappearing messages, open the WhatsApp chat, tap the contact's name, scroll down and tap on the 'Disappearing Messages' option, then tap 'continue' and select the message timer.

Note that the messages sent or received before the disappearing messages feature is enabled won't be affected.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and Chairman of WhatsApp's parent company Meta, wrote on his Facebook page: "You will be able to make all new chats disappear by default after 24 hours, seven days or 90 days. Not all messages need to stick around forever."

However, the new feature does not stop people from completely getting rid of the conversations or storing them somewhere else. Users can still have the option of forwarding disappearing messages or taking a screenshot if they want a record of the conversation. This means it only limits what other people can access when they physically get hold of your phone.

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the changes to iOS and Android users. So, in case you cannot see the new feature on your phone, be patient until it is available to you and make sure the app is up to date.

Despite its attempt to enhance privacy by rolling out the new feature, the move by WhatsApp has received criticism from some users who say the innovation could increase immoral behaviours.

They claim that more people might cheat on their partners and easily cover their tracks. Others are concerned that it would be hard to identify perpetrators who lure children into child abuse through the app.  

[email protected]   

WhatsApp users have until 15th May to accept a privacy policy on the platform

VIRTUAL MANYATTAS: Teacher in Kajiado County using WhatsApp to conduct classes

Kundi la WhatsApp limekuwa afueni kwa mwanaume mmoja aliyekuwa anarandaranda

Five ways to enhance gender balance at the workplace
An organisation should strive to offer equal pay, equal opportunities for progression, and equal consideration of needs.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Construction of Sh20b housing project kicks off in Athi River
Construction of Sh20b housing project kicks off in Athi River

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
The state of World Wide Web security in 2021

By Sara Okuoro | 9 minutes ago

The state of World Wide Web security in 2021
Password managers can make your network more secure – but mind the gaps

By Sara Okuoro | 2 hours ago

Password managers can make your network more secure – but mind the gaps
Don't fear the Wi-Fi

By Chester Wisniewski | 3 days ago

Don’t fear the Wi-Fi
Kenya's widening ICT skills gap worries experts

By Moses Omusolo | 11 days ago

Kenya’s widening ICT skills gap worries experts
