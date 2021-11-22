× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Digital warriors key to growth of firms - experts

SCI & TECH
By Jael Mboga | November 22nd 2021

The accelerated growth in businesses is being attributed to the young population, a market niche that cannot be ignored, Zumi Njongwe, a marketing director at Nestle East and Southern Africa region, has said.

This is even as e-commerce outgrows the "old way of running things". Ms Njongwe said more markets are going digital and organisations ought to worry about their long-term plans as this will impact on profits, with 300 per cent growth of firms attributed to the youth.

She spoke during an interview on the sidelines of Social Media Week in Nairobi that discussed the role of digital technology on brands, content, consumers, data and enterprise.

"There is need to transform as opportunities are massive," she said.

 Rush to check tax compliance status after reports KRA monitors social media

 Kenyans react after KRA says it's coming for online wealth flaunters

 What it will take to execute Raila's social protection policy

 Why online misinformation will be the biggest test this campaign season

She cited startups coming up on social media that require lower costs and are run by business people as young as 15 years old. "The barriers have come down," she said.

Though cyber security remains a challenge, it has not stopped innovations, she said. "Organisations should ensure that we drive employability of the youth in IT, business development and digital safety to boost continuity," said Njongwe.

Njongwe however noted that Africa still has a long way to go regarding technologically-driven businesses.

World Password Day: Push on boosting cyber security and to safeguard online information

Politicians breaking their backs to get young voters on their side ahead of 2022

Kenyans take to social media to react to IMF loans | HOT TOPICS

