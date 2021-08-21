Standard Group plans to expand digital platforms
SCI & TECH
By Patrick Beja | August 21st 2021
The Standard Group is investing more resources in its digital platform to expand its coverage on food security, health, education, environment and other key sectors in the economy, Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomu has said.
Lyomu said the Group will continue to re-engineer its digital platforms, simplify and diversify its content to reach more people.
Speaking during a meeting with Pwani Oil Products director Rajul Malde on Friday, Lyomu said already the Group has robust digital platforms, and will continue to expand the systems even as it seeks to provide extra solutions to its audiences.
“We are simplifying products to where people’s interests are. We want to provide extra solutions to the people. We want to create compelling platforms,” said the CEO, adding that the Group was committed to the promotion of education, health and environment through its media platforms.
The Standard Group team was taken on a tour of the oil and soap manufacturing plant at Kikambala in Kilifi County.
Malde said the future is in digital content and called for more awareness on agriculture to ensure farmers increase production.
He said his company has sponsored a countrywide essay competition in primary schools, in efforts to raise literary levels, adding that with improved literacy, the economy would experience rapid growth.
By Victor Nzuma