Konza data centre gears up to host more companies

SCI & TECH
By Vivianne Wandera | July 10th 2021

Konza Data Centre.[Standard]

Konza Technology City is set to host East Africa’s biggest data centre with a capacity of 1.6 petabytes.

The centre, whose second phase is expected to be completed in two months, is fully equipped with smart city facilities and services to support the technopolis as well as developers and small enterprises.

Konza Data Centre ICT Manager Lucas Omollo said the facility will support digital workers and is already hosting 10 companies.

“We set up the data centre, which is the first cloud infrastructure in the region, after intensive research which showed that there was high demand for such in the country,” he said.

“We are making work easier for many people by providing them with high computing power and faster Internet and streaming services because if we are hosting the servers for fibre and mobile service providers, then it makes connectivity faster.”

Being smart infrastructure, the centre will boost investments such as parking and transport.

