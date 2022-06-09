Housing firm unveils mixed-use development along Mombasa Road
Purple Dot International has launched a mixed-use development along Mombasa Road.
Dubbed Purple Tower, the development's 14-floor edifice parades retail (ground floor); a food and beverage restaurant (second floor); grade A office (third to 14th) and conferencing facility (14 floor).
Purple Dot International General Manager Jiten Kerai said the tower presents a timely and strategic proposition for both local and regional investors in the property market.
"With its innovative building design, EDGE Certification and locational advantages, the mixed-use development truly embodies our core business model with respect to socially responsible investing, allowing investors to diversify their investment portfolio with a property that delivers a higher return on investment over time," he said.
Purple Tower’s design has achieved EDGE sustainability requirements, a benchmark initiated by the IFC (International Finance Corporation) to encourage the design and construction of sustainable, resource-efficient buildings in emerging markets.
Mr Kerai said the design takes into consideration energy and water-saving measures including natural ventilation with operable windows.
The energy savings are estimated to be 27 per cent, water savings at 41 per cent and 33 per cent less embodied energy in building materials used.
