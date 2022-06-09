× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Inadequate data holding back local real estate sector

REAL ESTATE
By Graham Kajilwa | Jun 9th 2022 | 4 min read
By Graham Kajilwa | June 9th 2022
REAL ESTATE
An aerial view of Nairobi's Kangemi slums. [Davdi Njaaga, Standard

Do you know the size of the smallest residential plot ever sold? What of the average cost of a square metre of land in Nairobi?

To ordinary investors or players in the real estate industry, such information may not be available to them. But such pieces of information, says the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF), are important for the growth of the industry.

The think-tank in a fact sheet dated June 2, 2022 details seven areas of interest to the sector with corresponding indicators to existing gaps.

These gaps exist either because such data is not available or industry players don’t want to share it – particularly in the private sector.

CAHF, which compiled the fact sheet together with Reall and 71point4, notes that industry-wide data sharing initiatives can sometimes succeed.

READ MORE

However, there is a risk of free-riding, with some participants failing to submit the data while making use of other people’s data. “Often, participants in data sharing initiatives fatigue, as more pressing business concerns are prioritised. At the same time, the housing sector and its participants generate data just by existing,” reads the fact sheet.

“Much of this is collected by regulators who govern the processes of construction, investment, urban development, and participation in property markets.”

Some of these indicators concern answering questions like what the smallest residential plot of land recorded or the minimum regulated plot of residential land, what is the average cost of a plot of land per square metres, and how long does it take to register a residential property in days and which process in the registration procedure is the longest?

The above fall under land and infrastructure, one of the seven areas of interest, which out of the 29 indicators, only six are not available. The majority can be accessed through data that details the ease of doing business in Kenya.

The challenging area however falls on the developers’ feet – the sales and rental where 16 indicators are not available.

CAHF notes that not many players want to share data that answers these questions as they are in business and have to play their cards close to their chests.

Real estate agents and finance providers maintain data on their own activities. [iStockphoto]

Under this area, important data sets should respond to queries like ‘what is the rental price in local currency for cheapest newly built dwelling by formal developer or contractor, and the existence of a foreclosure policy’.

Other areas evaluated are construction and investment, maintenance and management, enabling environment, economic environment and demand.

Housing investment

Of the 29 indicators under land and infrastructure, the data fact sheet released on June 2, 2022, shows 23 are available while of the 23 indicators in construction and investment, only 10 are available.

Of 43 indicators in sales and rental, 27 are available while maintenance and management have six indicators available out of the total seven.

The rest have all their indicators fulfilled. The fact sheet notes that various organisations generate and collect data and could potentially provide access to data that is useful for housing investment decision-making.

“Within the private sector, participants such as developers, real estate agents and finance providers will maintain data on their own activities. But they might be reluctant to share data because of competitive concerns,” reads the fact sheet.

It adds that where data is made available by for-profit entities at no cost, it may be provided sporadically and partially, and often to build reputational capital in higher-income segments of the market.

“Non-uniformity of data provided by various companies and unsynchronised releases reduces the usability and value of this data,” reads the fact sheet.

CAHF notes that where data is not available or severely limited, underlying administrative or regulatory processes are inefficient or poorly aligned with the needs of the market.

“This poor alignment is often the underlying cause of informality. In light of this, the Data Agenda challenges existing notions of formality and seeks to explore how new data could enable improved visibility, laying the foundation for better governance, more appropriate regulations and sustainable participation in the financial sector.

The fact sheet provided by CAHF records that the cheapest newly built house by a formal developer is Sh4 million whose size is 47 square metres. Only 14.2 per cent of households in the country can afford this house.

There is a risk of free-riding. [iStockphoto]

The percentage of those who rent in the country is 35 per cent, while 61 per cent own their dwelling.

CAHF says the assessment of data availability and data quality in Kenya’s housing sector has highlighted several data gaps and limitations regarding available data.

“Data gaps along various components of the housing value chain affect the ability to accurately measure investment in Kenya’s housing sector, measure the contribution of housing to Kenya’s economy and measure access to finance and affordability,” reads the fact sheet provided by the housing think-tank.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
MPs approve Treasury's proposal to raise debt ceiling to Sh10 trillion
Ukur Yatani had proposed to shift the debt ceiling to an anchor of 55 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in net present value terms.
Why village landlords remain poor despite big investments
In many rural places, despite new power connections and better road networks, the rents remain relatively unchanged.

MOST READ

Manu Chandaria: I no longer want to talk business
Manu Chandaria: I no longer want to talk business

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why village landlords remain poor despite big investments

By Peter Theuri | 39 minutes ago

Why village landlords remain poor despite big investments
Housing firm unveils mixed-use development along Mombasa Road

By Wilberforce Okwiri | 39 minutes ago

Housing firm unveils mixed-use development along Mombasa Road
Azimio to push for local steel manufacturing

By Graham Kajilwa | 39 minutes ago

Azimio to push for local steel manufacturing
Safaricom scheme to open Sh4.3b mall, housing project next month

By Jacob Ngetich | 6 days ago

Safaricom scheme to open Sh4.3b mall, housing project next month
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC