Centum hands over Two Rivers luxury apartments to buyers
REAL ESTATE
By Wainaina Wambu
| Feb 24th 2022 | 2 min read
REAL ESTATE
Centum Real Estate has handed over the keys to 60 buyers of its luxury apartments located at the Two Rivers mixed-use development.
This is the first Centum Real Estate project financed by a Sh3 billion equity-linked bond that was issued and listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in 2020.
The development, named Riverbank, was completed in 14 months and is located in Nairobi’s affluent Blue Diplomatic Zone residential district.
Some families have already occupied their units with 70 per cent of the total 84 units sold out and the remaining units booked by buyers.
READ MORE
The project, the first residential one in the Two Rivers ecosystem, consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with prices ranging between Sh15 million and Sh30 million.
Riverbank is the new addition to over 600 residential houses that Centum has recently handed over to buyers in Kenya and Uganda.
“Centum Real Estate has continued to grow its market-trusted brand with a proven delivery track record that continues to provide investors a platform to own houses affordably through flexible payment terms that are intended to increase homeownership in the region,” said Centum Real Estate Managing Director Samuel Kariuki.
The firm has cut a niche as a developer of mixed-use urban nodes with large developments in Nairobi, Kilifi and Entebbe in Uganda.
NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo said the timely completion of the project was a testament to the bourse’s powerful facilitative role for real estate developers to access capital.
“This, in turn, has created thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities through the entire real estate value chain and has served as a catalyst for economic empowerment,” he said while officiating the official launch of Riverbank apartments.
Two Rivers development has had a significant impact on the local economy since its inception, attracting over Sh20 billion in foreign direct investments and creating over 5,000 jobs during the construction of the mall, offices, a 3-star hotel and residential units.
Fintech industry ups push for digital currencyThe government has been urged to back the quest to deepen financial inclusion through digital and decentralised finance.
State agency to start auditing quality of roads amid complaintsKRB is set to start auditing the roads developed and maintained by agencies that fall under it as it seeks to establish if they are giving Kenyans
MOST READ
High Court’s VAT ruling opens Pandora’s box on tax collection
BUSINESS
- NTSA set to licence boda bodas, tuktuks in new safety rules
BUSINESS
- Saccos plan collaboration as new regulations take effect
NEWS
- KRA barred from demanding Sh234m tax from Equity
NEWS
- Welcome to Kenya, a nation of hardworking but broke workers
BUSINESS
- Let’s have more ‘A’ students going into entrepreneurship
OPINION
By XN Iraki