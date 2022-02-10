× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Improved security ups property value along Ruiru-Kamiti road

REAL ESTATE
By Fidelis Kabunyi | February 10th 2022
By Fidelis Kabunyi | February 10th 2022
REAL ESTATE

River Island Estate on Kamiti Road's Northern Bypass managed by Hydro Developers Ltd. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Once a dreaded area due to high crime rates, the Ruiru-Kamiti Road in Kiambu County is increasingly becoming an attractive investment destination for home buyers and real estate developers.

The area had been known for carjackings, muggings and at times, abandoned vehicles used to commit robberies.

Abandoned houses, incomplete buildings and closed shops were a common sight along the Kiambu-Kamiti-Ruiru Road.

Unkempt bushes that stretched along the road summed it all.

READ MORE

The area, which stretches from Kamiti Corner, near Kamiti Maximum Prison to the outskirts of Ruiru town, had been turned into a criminals’ paradise and driving on the road, sometimes even during the day, was unsettling.

But in the recent past, the area has been getting a major facelift as investors rush to put up real estate projects.

This follows increased demand for housing due to enhanced security. Home Bridge Limited Company is among firms that have been attracted by improved security and growing demand for housing in the area and are setting up a multi-billion-shilling project.

The Lifestyle Heights venture is an apartment project by the company that appeared risky at the onset but is turning out to be remarkably successful.

Peter Karoki, a director at the firm said the company is putting up 1,200 apartment units in the area on a 30-acre piece of land.

Speaking when he handed over 186 units that have already been completed in the second phase of the project, Karoki cited security as one of the reasons behind the success of the project so far.

“We handed over another 208 units last December. I am pleased to note that we have 80 per cent occupancy,” he noted.

The company had similar projects in the Syokimau area in Machakos County, where it built 70 maisonettes and 210 apartment units.

“We had two main challenges; getting the finances for the project and uptake was not so good because people did now if the place was good for habitation. The place had been viewed as totally insecure,” noted Karoki.

But he was quick to point out that with improved security, the area has seen a lot of development in the recent past.

“The area has developed fast. We have schools and transport to town and to the airport has been made easy. We also have a lot of water from Ruiru-Juja and Water Sewerage Company,” he added.

The company has built houses on 10 acres of land and has another 20 acres for the entire 1,200 units.

This is after it secured Sh2.5 billion from Kenya Commercial Bank for the project. “Buyers are many so we don’t have problems repaying the loan,” he noted.

Karoki attributed the success of the project - apart from improved security to paying attention to what most home buyers want.

“People appreciate our new way of doing things. Children have a large play area, we have gazebos, a shopping complex that could be owed by the community among other facilities,” he said.

The area has been getting a major facelift as investors in other sector players in the economy rush to put up businesses.

Karoki said the third phase of the project will have a swimming pool and a bigger playground and addition to the existing clubhouse, gym and children play area.

One of the development projects that has transformed the area is Tatu City with high-rise flats that have given way to a concrete jungle that will house 150,000 people and Kijani Ridge, a posh estate within the city.

This has caught the attention of the Kiambu County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) which has reaffirmed its commitment to support Tatu City.

The 5,000-acre Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has not only assured residents of their security but also created thousands of jobs and homes through private sector investment.

Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga who chairs the CDICC has been spearheading discussions around the improvement of key roads, power, water, security, and ICT infrastructure.

“We are impressed with the progress we have witnessed at Tatu City, with more than 5,000 jobs created, dozens of companies operating and affordable housing completed. Our mandate as the government is to support such investment,” he said.

National Police Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno said there were plans to have a police post inside Tatu city.

Another housing project next to Ruturo shopping centre is Legacy Homes which kicked off its first phase late last year.

Yvonne Waweru one of the homeowners said she had been swindled by land buying companies in 2016 when she started her journey of owning a home.

“Having lived abroad, I wanted a house that is not only beautiful on the inside but also the outside. I love the green areas, serenity and security not to forget the good schools that are only a kilometre away,” she added.

Share this story
Firm eyes sewer treatment business with new plants
Megapipes Solutions, a Ruiru-based firm, has introduced facilities used to treat sewage water.
SRC seeks to slash retirement benefits to trim public wage bill
Civil servants are staring at reduced retirement packages as the SRC starts reviewing the long-standing benefits to trim the ballooning pension bill.

MOST READ

Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend
Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Prices of office rents, land rise in second half of recovery year

By Peter Theuri | 11 minutes ago

Prices of office rents, land rise in second half of recovery year
Firm eyes sewer treatment business with new plants

By Wainaina Wambu | 11 minutes ago

Firm eyes sewer treatment business with new plants
Why race to cityhood complicates math for municipality planners

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Why race to cityhood complicates math for municipality planners
Would you fork out millions to buy a virtual property?

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 days ago

Would you fork out millions to buy a virtual property?
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC