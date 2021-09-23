× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How speculation and illegal money have heated up property prices

REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri | September 23rd 2021
Land for sale sign [Courtesy]

When the first excavator chugged into Kenol town in Murang’a County to start the upgrading of the Kenol-Marwa highway into a dual carriageway, land speculators dusted their calculators and punched in all the numbers they could think of.

An acre of land that was going for well under Sh20 million was advertised for sale at Sh40 million, an instant 100 per cent increase in price. For sellers, manna was about to fall from heaven.

But they may be wrong.

Real estate experts say the road might not lead to huge economic benefits to the region as many may want to think.

If anything, the road does not empty traffic into any of the towns it touches, it only passes by them.

READ MORE

 Islands where Kenyans do not feel the pain of high cost of living

 What it takes to own a decent house at minimal cost and time

 State projects push up cement consumption

 Puzzle of a land case yet to be solved 117 years on

All around the country, investors remain stuck with property that they acquired years ago hoping to sell at a substantial profit in the future. They are ready to sell, but there are no buyers.

Land valuer and real estate expert Mwenda Makathimo says these are the effects of an inevitable price correction.

“The market is correcting itself and there is still more to come,” he says.

The Covid-19 pandemic is leveling the ground that has been abnormal for years in an unprecedented way.

Dr Makathimo, the executive director of the Land Development and Governance Institute, says property is overpriced and what one could expect in a normal, fair market is not what is offered.

The first cause of overpricing is the lack of evenly serviced properties; that is, properties that are in areas where basic amenities are provided.

“There have been, for way too long, too many people chasing too few properties that have been serviced,” says Makathimo.

“The shortage, which dramatically increased demand, drove prices abnormally high in comparison to places where there is good planning and where the servicing is uniform.”

The high prices have seen people in Nairobi scrambling for property in areas considered cheaper, such as Kitengela and Ruiru, which are just outside the city.

“The prices went so high that they exceeded the normal (purchasing) ability of a majority of the people,” the land expert says. “People even stopped thinking of owning such property.”

Often, money invested into buying such overpriced property is not from “normal” economic activities but sometimes from crime or from a windfall.

Makathimo says money from corruption has been one of the main reasons driving up property prices.

When such money is invested in land, the investor does not feel any obligation to be rational; there is no one demanding accountability, and therefore they can buy at exaggerated prices.

“People involved in illegal activities that generate a lot of money can lump as much as they can in the property markets without a care in the world,” he says.

For many, it is a conduit for legitimisation of illicit business, such as sale of drugs. These people suddenly morph from mysterious businesspeople and into shrewd, affluent real estate investors.

Also, Makathimo says, money coming in through refugees and getting pumped into real estate has caused an increase in prices.

“But lately we have seen stringent control and regulation of money coming into the country and some of the countries that were (in turmoil) have also been stabilising.”

Kenyans in the diaspora who always invest in real estate back home have also had a hand in the spike.

“But the pandemic has gripped the entire globe and the economies out there are suffering as well, so the money they pumped into real estate has reduced,” Makathimo says.

As incomes locally were whittled down by the unforgiving Covid-19, with companies laying off staff and profit margins shrinking, there have not been serious bidders for real estate.

As a result, the market has been correcting.

“You see, normal economic activities could not support these kinds of prices. Reality is dawning as every other irregular conduit through which money was channeled into real estate gets shut,” Makathimo says.

Land owners who stuck with their land hoping to see prices soar so they could make a killing are now desperate to sell.

Hussein Hussein, a real estate enthusiast, has been seeking to dispose of his 10-acre land on the outskirts of Nairobi for well over five years now.

Every time he thinks he may be forced to reduce the price to well below market rate, he shudders. He expected that there would be a recovery after the 2017 general election, but it is yet to happen.

Ravages of coronavirus

And then came the blow from the pandemic.

“It has been difficult finding someone interested in buying land,” he says. “I have had to revise the asking price down, time and again.”

He is desperate for a sale, but it is a buyer’s market. People have property to sell but there are no takers as economic challenges have led to a lull in activity.

Mercy Koros, a property agent in Nyeri, says the last year has been challenging for business.

Many people are focusing on their health and basic needs, and have shunned investment in land.

“Land nearest the town has been most affected for two reasons: one, a lot of people suddenly decided to buy and build in their village with the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic,” Ms Koros says.

“The other reason is that land near the town is always more expensive, it was the first to go out of buyers’ reach.”

Those who have made the rare sale have had to battle buyers who are haggling aggressively and have eventually let go of the land for a value under the market rate.

“Someone who had bought half an acre of land in Chania, Nyeri for Sh14 million intended to sell it at the market rate of Sh32 million,” says Koros.

“ They could not find buyers at that rate and ended up selling at Sh24 million.”

Land under auction has been moving, though. ?

But how do property owners determine the prices they should sell at?

“First, markets are time-specific and cannot be the same every year,” says Makathimo.

One can project using the rate of economic growth and add a little margin to reach a profitable sale. Unforeseen circumstances, positive or negative, will change the estimate in a significant manner.

“The property market is dependent on local market forces, it is not national,” says the valuer. 

“Studying an index that shows the trend in the performance of the property market for a number of years is a good way to help in projecting the price, assuming that all other factors remain constant.”

In the worst-case scenario, a property owner should seek to sell at a price not lower than they bought at. 

“In the best-case scenario, a seller finds the markets bullish and makes very high returns,” Makathimo says.

While the local markets define prices, the Kenol land owners may be falling over themselves too early.

As people outcompete each other to develop their property to attract buyers, they should also be conscious of diminishing returns.

The buyers have competing needs, which, due to opportunity cost, may relegate posh housing or acquisition of land to the lower tiers.

And as speculators run roughshod over the market, those who succumb to peer pressure and buy land for prestige or to make a killing like their friends will continue to bear the brunt of an unforgiving jungle where every opportunity is pounced upon by those with the nous to tweak the markets for selfish gain, Makathimo says.

RELATED VIDEOS

Tale of 2 Somalias: Inside Somalia-Somaliland relations with Kenya & members of the global community

Death toll from Rwanda’s landslides caused by torrential rains hits 53

At least 49 people killed and over 500 homes destroyed following landslides in northern part Rwanda

Share this story
Techie who founded start-up with Sh3,000
Running a tech business is not as easy as it may sound.
What it takes to own a decent house at minimal cost and time
How a moderate-income earner can hack home ownership within Nairobi.

MOST READ

End of an era as Double M buses face auctioneer's hammer
End of an era as Double M buses face auctioneer's hammer

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
What it takes to own a decent house at minimal cost and time

By Susan Mucheke | 7 hours ago

What it takes to own a decent house at minimal cost and time
Gigiri or Athi River? Tips on setting up a booming hotel

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Gigiri or Athi River? Tips on setting up a booming hotel
Race for the skies grinds to a halt in Nairobi’s high-rise hub

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Race for the skies grinds to a halt in Nairobi’s high-rise hub
House hunting apps giving agents a run for their money

By Graham Kajilwa | 7 days ago

House hunting apps giving agents a run for their money
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC