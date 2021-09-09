× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rebooting Kenyans' access to affordable housing schemes

REAL ESTATE
By Susan Mucheke | September 9th 2021

Corporate tax on developers has been slashed by 50 per cent. [Courtesy]

Most Kenyans lack decent housing. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, only 23.1 per cent of urban dwellers own a house.

Several initiatives to close the housing gap have been mooted, including the recent amendment to the Retirement Benefits Act-Mortgages Provision aimed at pooling in the pension sector savings to empower Kenyans to acquire homes.

Enwealth Financial Services Mortgage Officer Susan Mucheke talks to Real Estate about these initiatives.

Are there practical steps by the government to make housing affordable?

READ MORE

 Warehousing: Investors eye share of billions

 After false-starts, mixed use properties now take shape

 Building owners defied demolition order, says official

 Raila pledges affordable housing, healthcare and education for all

Yes, most notably, the establishment of Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company (KMRC) and an amendment to the Retirement Benefits Act. In partnership with the World Bank, KMRC lends to financial institutions at five per cent, allowing them to write home loans at seven per cent compared to the 13 per cent market rate.

The Retirement Act was amended to allow individuals to utilise 40 per cent of pension savings for the purchase of a residential house or 60 per cent as mortgage security. Other initiatives include stamp duty waivers for first-time homeowners and the National Housing Development Fund (NHDF) solutions like the tenant purchase scheme.

Are there indications of public-private partnership to bridge the housing gap?

With a bold 500,000 units promise in 2017, the government has only delivered 228, hence the need to fuel buyers and developers alike. Corporate tax on developers has been slashed by 50 per cent. In addition, inputs for affordable housing construction are now exempt from value-added tax (VAT), approval fee such projects waived.

These are immeasurable enticements for private developers to get on board. In the pension space, it will be mostly the private players to take advantage of the pension-backed mortgage provisions to bring savers to the homeownership bracket.

Do we have a benchmark for the pension-backed mortgage system?

The provision to allow pensions scheme members to utilise part of their retirement savings to acquire homes has been widely successful in other parts of the world.

For instance, in Singapore, employees are part of a mandatory Central Provident Fund in which their pension contributions are separated into ordinary account (housing, insurance, education), a special account (for investing at old age), and a Medisave account (for medical insurance and hospitalisation expenses).

The fund thus allows 23 per cent of the ordinary account contribution to be used to pay for a house. This structure has seen the country record a 90 per cent homeownership rate, one of the highest in the world.

How impactful are these solutions? Are they sustainable in the long term?

With adequate drive from policymakers and comprehensive efficient urban planning, the programme is destined for success.

I believe that if we remain consistent with the improvements of our policies, implement them and utilise the available resources well, we have the potential to reach levels of Singapore, Netherlands and the likes.

The private sector players are also complementing each other to meet this goal. Enwealth Financial Services has partnered with Co-op Bank to avail access to its members.

Can we hope for further legal amendments to facilitate homeownership?

Although the shovels are well into the ground, they can dig deeper by bringing on board more real estate developers and mobilising commercial financing in the capital markets. The amended Retirement Benefits Act, for example, is limiting institutions where pension savers can buy a house.

RELATED VIDEOS

Firms in Kenya have threatened to move to court to challenge the introduction of a Uganda-based elec

KTN Prime Full Bulletin Business 24th March 2016

Tatu city project infrastructure

Share this story
After false-starts, mixed use properties now take shape
Live, work and play or in technical terms, mixed-use development has been touted as the long-awaited future for Kenya’s real estate.
Warehousing: Investors eye share of billions
It is expected that the Warehouse Receipt System will lead to the development of aggregation and offtake centres across the country

MOST READ

High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business
High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
After false-starts, mixed use properties now take shape

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

After false-starts, mixed use properties now take shape
Things to consider before paying for land

By Emmanuel Ndirangu | 3 hours ago

Things to consider before paying for land
Buying or building a house? Key issues to consider

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 days ago

Buying or building a house? Key issues to consider
How to avoid regrets, litigation in real estate

By Ciru Okobi | 7 days ago

How to avoid regrets, litigation in real estate
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC