× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Automation at your fingertips

REAL ESTATE
By Esther Dianah | July 29th 2021

Imagine sending a message to your empty house that you are approaching and the entrance is then lit for you.

Heating inside the house also starts and soft music plays in the background so that you come into a cosy atmosphere. You are in your smart home, all achieved through electronic assistance... no human hand!

This is technology that takes control of the entire home through smart devices such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

Now imagine closing your curtains with the single touch of a button? That is smart living, and people are embracing it.

READ MORE

 Apple or Google: Who will win the smart home war?

 Welcome to the age of the smart home

 Apple or Google: Who will win the smart home war?

 Welcome to the age of the smart home

Smarthome Audio Visual Kenya Business Development Manager Irene Thenya says technology has made it possible to assign duties to smart gadgets.

“You can press a ‘good night’ button and all lights and electronics go off, and your alarm is turned on in case of emergencies,” she says.

The entire home security is at the fingertips of the homeowner. “You can also view cameras and receive notifications as well as schedule garden watering from the comfort of your sofa.”

Ms Thenya says it is easy to control smart home gadgets whether one is home or away, all you need is a smartphone. Any gadget that is smart-controlled only requires Internet connection to operate.

One of the advantages of smart home automation is that it saves cost; automated lighting saves close to 40 per cent of electricity bills.

“The gadgets alert you when you leave lights on. Smart home hubs also turn appliances completely off when not in use,” the manager says.

“You are also alerted when there is an intruder, and you can command dogs to bark to raise the alarm.”

Also, the technology is affordable as one can start with basic items and grow with the advancements.

“Assuming you are building a home, the cost of smart home gadgets is 5-10 per cent of your construction cost,” Thenya says.

In her experience, people commonly seek motorised window curtains, automated gates, lights, television, music, security and garden watering gadgets.

“The number of people seeking these appliances has grown, looking at our daily inquiries,” she says.

With the help of Google assistant and Amazon Alexa, one can create daily routines. “For instance, you can request Google assist to schedule your coffee machine to turn on and off at the same time every morning.” 

Thenya, however, notes one downside is that with improved technology there will be less face-to-face interactions and poor communication skills.

“The technology is not bad, the culture we build around it and how we use it is all that matters.”

Share this story
CBK says economy recovered in the first half of 2021
There were also efforts to vaccinate the population to enable the society and economy to return to normalcy.
Dispute at upmarket Migaa puts zoning laws to test
Others questioned the environmental sustainability of cramming over 10,000 residents in the 28 blocks of flats.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Dispute at upmarket Migaa puts zoning laws to test

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

Dispute at upmarket Migaa puts zoning laws to test
How dirty cash fomented Kenya's real estate boom

By Dominic Omondi | 7 days ago

How dirty cash fomented Kenya's real estate boom
Growing eviction risk as rent freezes end in Europe

By Thomson Reuters Foundation | 7 days ago

Growing eviction risk as rent freezes end in Europe
How the Kenyan kitchen, living room have changed over time

By Graham Kajilwa | 7 days ago

How the Kenyan kitchen, living room have changed over time
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC