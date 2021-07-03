× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Thousands of Mombasa ‘tenants-at-will’ face eviction threats

REAL ESTATE
By Patrick Beja | July 3rd 2021

An aerial view of Mwembe Kuku in Mombasa.  [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

A new drive has been launched to end squatting within Mombasa Central Business District and its environs. 

Mombasa County Council of Elders (MCCE) and tenants of absentee landlords, also called tenants-at-will, want the government to repossess land registered under Mombasa Liwalis (governors).

The tenants-at-will have built their houses on these parcels of land owned by absentee landlords and pay rates to the landlords’ agents.

About 15,000 families representing more than 100,000 residents are threatened with eviction, following a disagreement with the registered landowners.

READ MORE

 Officials explore home-based care for Covid-19 patients in Mombasa

 County sports department gets Sh500m

 Over 1,000 litres of expired cooking oil seized in Mombasa, suspected arrested

 The disinfecting booths, are we using them right?

The tenants, backed by MCCE want the government to repossess the disputed parcels in Mvita and Nyali constituencies from the beneficiaries of former Liwali Salim Bin Salim Elbusaidi.

They argue that Elbusaidi held the land in trust for the indigenous people, but the parcels were later irregularly registered as private properties through the Kadhis courts.

The absentee landlords have refused to sell the parcels to the tenants-at-will who proposed a rate of Sh400,000 per parcel.

A team from the National Land Commission had also proposed Sh500,000.

However, the landowners insist on selling the parcels at between Sh8 million and Sh14 million but, the house owners said the rates are too high.

Recently, the land beneficiaries raised the monthly ground rent from Sh300 to Sh35,000.

The move was meant to push the reluctant homeowners to purchase the land or move out.

In Mombasa, the affected areas are Bondeni, Mwembekuku, Mji wa Kale, Kaloleni, Sparki, Majengo Sidiria, Sarigoi, Guraya, Kiziwi and Ziwani on Mombasa island and Maweni village in Nyali.

Other areas are Mnarani in Kilifi, Maweni and Mambrui in Malindi and Old Town in Lamu.

The ‘house owners without land’ led by their chair, Abdullahi Farah and MCCE coordinator and former Mombasa mayor, Rajab Sumba, recently started negotiations with the representative of the Liwali descendants from Oman, but the talks collapsed.

Former Mombasa Mayor, Rajab Sumba during an interview at his house in Majengo, Mombasa County. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Presented memorandum

Mombasa county NLC coordinator,  Edward Bosire had presided over the arbitration process.

Yesterday, Farah said he presented a memorandum to the NLC offices in Nairobi, last month, asking the new team to offer assistance as a matter of urgency.

“I handed the memorandum to the commission offices last month and we are waiting to hear from them.

“We want the new commissioners to take up from where former commissioners under Muhammad Swazuri left off and ensure the house owners get the land. We were told the matter would be handled by commissioner Kazungu Kambi,” Farah said.

But, Kambi, who is former Cabinet Secretary for Labour, said yesterday the matter has not been brought to his attention at the commission.

“I cannot say anything about the ‘tenants at will’ in Mombasa because their petition has not been placed before me.

“We are in a full commission and I am not aware of that matter yet,” he said.

In the memorandum, the residents cited plot numbers block 232/XVII, 219/XVII, 54/XLV, 1068/XVII on Mombasa island and plot number 623/MN in Nyali as being disputed.

The residents said the Crown Land Ordinance of 1902, Land Titles Ordinance of 1908 and Crown Land Ordinance of 1915 provided laws, where the inhabitants of the crown land could lay claim to the land.

However, due to illiteracy among most locals, the titles were issued to Sheikh Salim Bin Khalfan Elbusaidi in his capacity as Liwali (governor) of Mombasa on behalf of the indigenous people.

A section of Mwembe Kuku in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Eviction notices

“After his death, and due to the fact that the local inhabitants were illiterate, Sheikh Salim Bin Khalfan Elbusaidi heirs converted the properties from public trust to private trust, through administration in the kadhis courts…” said the memorandum in part.

The tenants noted that the matter became complicated after the land was subdivided and the beneficiaries gave eviction notices to the occupants, who cannot purchase the properties at market rates.

Sumba called on the government to repossess all the land that was once held in trust for the people of Coast by the Liwalis.

“Our argument is that the Liwalis starting from Salim Bin Khalfan Elbusaidi held our land in trust, but was irregularly registered as private land.

“Again, when Kenya’s prime minister Jomo Kenyatta and Zanzibar prime minister Mohamed Shamte signed an agreement on the Kenya Protectorate, the people of Coast and their land reverted to Kenya and hence the Liwali descendants should have surrendered it from that time,” he said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Chaos in Mombasa county assembly as two camps of the members clash

Nubian Community celebrate Easter with a cultural extravaganza

Governor Joho's Security detail withdrawn without an explanation

Share this story
Women now on top in the changing jobs market
Decades later, the woman is now on top of man in eking a living
Treasury on the spot over parastatals defaulting on government lent loans
Auditor General says National Treasury has not made serious attempts in recovering the money despite the debts having been outstanding for long.

MOST READ

Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs

BUSINESS

By Antony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nairobi among cities with cheapest rents

By Wainaina Wambu | 11 days ago

Nairobi among cities with cheapest rents
Young mum makes cash from quiet, shared workspaces

By Joackim Bwana | 11 days ago

Young mum makes cash from quiet, shared workspaces
Transport pushes building budget through the roof

By Graham Kajilwa | 11 days ago

Transport pushes building budget through the roof
Konza woos investors with discounted lease charges

By James Wanzala | 11 days ago

Konza woos investors with discounted lease charges
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC