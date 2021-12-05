× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Of Ireland, its resemblance to Central Kenya and ‘Mûngû’

OPINION
By XN Iraki | December 5th 2021

Are poverty and adversity some of the catalysts of great Irish writing? [Courtesy]

Why does Ireland produce such great writers, from James Joyce to William Butler Yeats? Remember the poem that introduces Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart?”

Other great Irish writers include Samuel Beckett, Oscar Wilde, Jonathan Swift and CS Lewis. To confirm their prowess in writing, WB Yeats, George Bernard Shaw, Samuel Beckett and Seamus Heaney, all Irish are Nobel laureates.

Are poverty and adversity some of the catalysts of great Irish writing? Great writers and other artists like musicians and actors seem to thrive in adversity.

How many Kenyan artists or athletes were born in leafy suburbs? Ireland has had its share of adversity - from colonisation by the English to the potato famine.

READ MORE

 Mt Kenya governors planning for ‘super alliance’ to back Raila

 Iria meets delegations, pledges manifesto in January

 Mt Kenya leaders issue Raila 10 conditions for their endorsement

  Kiraitu launches party, roots for formation of coalitions

The other reason for the flowering of Irish writing is the influence of traditional literature and myths.

This makes writing easy, flowing from the heart. Great Greek writers such as Homer, Sophocles or Herodotus benefited from the same.

Some cranks have even suggested Irish great writing stems from booze. Can we imitate Irish and base our writing on traditional myths and folklore?

Have you noted how local musicians singing in their mother tongues fade when trying other languages? Do you recall the late Lucy Kibaki dancing to Emmy Kosgey’s Kalenjin song the day we promulgated the 2010 constitution?

Can we be like the Irish or Greeks, write about Central Kenya using its traditions and proverbs? With some research, we found one proverb from the mountain that can explain its current political and economic reality.

“Îgîtunywo mwana nî îikagîrio mûngû,” loosely translated, if a monkey takes a human baby, it is given “mûngû” and easily returns the baby. Mûngû is a green gourd before ripening.

It hardens readily to be converted into calabashes. It is not clear why monkeys love mûngû.

Could it be just a myth?

Karuga Wandai, a Thika-based lawyer says he witnessed such a baby theft in the 1950s but sweet bananas did the trick.

I have tried unsuccessfully to seek anyone who has used mûngû to get back a baby from a monkey.

This proverb is more apt now when leading political contenders are flocking to Central Kenya (the mountain). The region has held power (the baby) for 34 years since independence.

The power wielders of Central Kenya must be given a mûngû to let power go. What’s that mûngû?

Listening to speeches from presidential contenders flocking to Central Kenya, mûngû includes economic goodies - from better roads to better farm prices, more business opportunities, and peace with other communities.

The latter is to exorcise the ghosts of 2007-08 election violence. The contenders also know money is the language of Central Kenya.

The other language is religion. And the contenders are willing to talk about it. Quoting the bible and prayers are common during political visits to the mountains by key presidential contenders.

The other likely mûngû is deputy presidency. With the current constitutional order, that is a real mûngû.

The way the current deputy president has played his politics ahead of 2022 polls leaves no doubt the position is a real mûngû.

Its “mûngûness” increased with the death of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which attempted to dilute the deputy president’s power with new positions such as a prime minister and two deputies.

From the president’s most recent State of the Nation address, it seems BBI embers are still smouldering and we could one day warm ourselves with its political fire.

The plural of mûngû is mîungû. Other mîungû on the table for this region but away from public eyes could include a few cabinet slots and other big jobs.

Anyone who has interacted with Central Kenya natives knows they are capitalists and are proud of that.

They love self-dependence and rugged capitalism. That is often construed as selfishness in other regions of the country. They love hustling, seen as a mark of pride.

If you allow them to make money, they are careless about who is in power. Who would hate to ride on Central Kenya’s entrepreneurship and the taxes that go with that?

Economic revival is sold as the best mûngû for this region whose early encounter with mzungu left it overpopulated leading to a spillover into the Rift Valley and Nairobi at the turn of the 19th century.

The death of coffee and crops like pyrethrum left the region in a state of despair. That is best espoused by alcoholism and family feuds.

The presidential contenders have another mûngû; evoking the pride of fighting for uhuru through Mau Mau.

Did you hear Mau Mau songs played as Raila visited Nyeri? Have noted the constant mention of Mau Mau heroes? Any mûngû I have left out?

In the aftermath of 2007-08 post-election violence, fear gripped this region and its natives turned inwards.

Their confidence was hurt. That explains suicides, alcoholism, single parenthood and the prevalence of religion. The inwardness is further demonstrated by the revival of “kiama” and its revival of traditions.

Paradoxically as the central region looks inwards, it also looks outwards with a sizable diaspora.

They had to turn inwards because no one sympathises with them, seen as having monopolised power for 34 years of Uhuru. As power slips away in 2022, the Central natives fear they will become political orphans, which will soon turn into economic orphans.

That happened once for 24 years. Remember? It is a lack of assurance that will not happen that leaves this region restless. Assurance that their entrepreneurship will be allowed to blossom and no settling of historical grudges either directly or indirectly could be another mûngû.

It’s envisaged that due to their voting and economic clout, this region will need a mûngû every five years or be reminded of “mîungû” they hold.

Some argue after 2022, the region could be neutered by getting countervailing voting blocks. Some fear the region could be kept busy with alcoholism, religions and family feuds.

There are templates from elsewhere. Find out. The region should look at the long-term “mîungû” if it expects to remain an epicentre of both economic and political power after 2022.

Others suggest that with devolution, there is mûngû for every region and no one should lose sleep. One question asked in whispers is when power will return to this region if it slips away.

RELATED VIDEOS

Senator Gideon Moi calls upon the Mt. Kenya region leaders to join the One Kenya Alliance

Rift in Mt. Kenya with Kikuyu Elders divided over Muturi's installation as spokesman of the region

Mt. Kenya Battle: Section of leaders from Mt. Kenya East threaten to chart their own political path

Share this story
The untold story of Kenya’s great bank heist that never came to be
Court documents say bank teller was fired for ganging up with robbers in 2012 to steal Sh120 million from Barclays outlet in Nakuru.
Sacco issues 100 title deeds to members
Harambee Investment Cooperative Society has issued the first batch of title deeds to 100 members in Kantafu along Kangundo Road, Machakos.

MOST READ

Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm
Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why organisations, tax bodies should prepare for future of work

By Robert Maina | 12 hours ago

Why organisations, tax bodies should prepare for future of work
An enlightening walk in Arusha, the homely city

By XN Iraki | 12 days ago

An enlightening walk in Arusha, the homely city
It is time for world to stop the super-rich from dodging taxes

By Alvin Mosioma | 18 days ago

It is time for world to stop the super-rich from dodging taxes
Reframing technology’s role in education for future of work

By Kendi Ntwiga | 26 days ago

Reframing technology’s role in education for future of work
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC