× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bond trickle-down and bottom-up economics to up resource use

OPINION
By Dr David Kabata | July 17th 2021

The trickle-down economics approach entails creating economic policies that advocate for the reduction of taxes to big firms and the rich. [Courtesy]

The last few years have seen the trickle-down versus the trickle-up (bottom-up) economic approaches become a political buzzword as the country heads to the 2022 polls.

This campaign has been hyped by slowed economic growth due to Covid-19 that has resulted in job losses and business closures.

Despite the popularisation of these economic approaches by the political class, Kenyans have little understanding of their meaning, workability and impact on wealth and job creation.

The trickle-down economics approach entails creating economic policies that advocate for the reduction of taxes to big firms and the rich.

READ MORE

 Blue Economy scorecard: How far are we?

 Social ills like alcoholism, prostitution and drug abuse are a consequence of an ailing economy

 Kenya is a rich country, the widespread poverty is man-made

 Concentrate more on 'ground economy' rather than mega projects

It offers subsidies to reduce the cost of production in the hope that the benefits in form of jobs created through business expansion and value creation diversification will trickle down to the masses.

A growing economy needs a balance between the trickle-down and trickle-up economic approaches. [Reuters]

Although this strategy was used by the previous regime and is credited with macro-economic policies such as accessibility to stimulant packages in the last 20 years, analyses show tax cuts to big firms and the rich do not necessarily lead to wealth creation or benefits trickling down to the masses.

They also don't attract foreign direct investment. It rather widens the gap between the rich and the poor.

In most cases, investors will invest in areas where they are guaranteed more returns and security.

For instance, even with Kenya registering high economic growth figures before Covid-19, the gap between the rich and the poor continued to widen according to the World Bank, with less than one per cent of the richest Kenyans accumulating more wealth than the bottom 99 per cent.

This means the trickling down of this growth to the lower economic cadres has been minimal.

Then the trickle up, bottom-up or build-up approach entails creating economic policies that advocate for investing resources directly in the masses to build sustainable livelihoods and increase their consumption. This spurs demand that can lead to economic growth and job creation.

This can be done through the adoption of the cottage industry where resources available are used to increase production through value addition and market creation.

Improved infrastructure development in counties can also help to increase production. [Courtesy]

The devolution concept where the State allocates 15 per cent of the national income to counties to spur economic growth is a simplified model of trickle-up approach.

The counties were supposed to be production centres that develop systems to help in fully utilising the resources available. Other examples of the trickle-up approach include State economic stimulant packages to the youth and women fund, cash transfers systems and procurement preference for the youth and women.

Improved infrastructure development in counties can also help to increase production, create more jobs and boost economic growth.

A growing economy needs a balance between the trickle-down and trickle-up economic approaches.

We also need to develop a working structure to improve production at the base of the pyramid.

-The writer teaches at Kirinyaga University. [email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

Economy garbage management strategy initiative out to enhance waste management

Economic Outlook: Global Economy set to bounce back with a projected growth of 4.4% in 2022

What is in it for ordinary traders and farmers at World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference

Share this story
Why millennials are not saving, investing as much as they should
It is a dangerous trend that has experts worried, with the next generation showing apathy towards saving and investing for the future.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
When boots and batons were met with twangs, cards and stethoscopes

By Peter Kimani | 1 day ago

When boots and batons were met with twangs, cards and stethoscopes
Covid offers perfect kick for businesses to think big

By XN Iraki | 4 days ago

Covid offers perfect kick for businesses to think big
Covid ups universalisation of education

By XN Iraki | 6 days ago

Covid ups universalisation of education
Innovation, partnership, and co-creation key to driving digital payment growth in Sub-Saharan Africa

By Aida Diarra | 9 days ago

Innovation, partnership, and co-creation key to driving digital payment growth in Sub-Saharan Africa
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC