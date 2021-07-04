× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why China is still an enigma after 100 years

OPINION
By XN Iraki | July 4th 2021

China seems too aware of the “perils of rushed democracy.” [Courtesy]

The Chinese communist party is celebrating 100 years since its founding. The party had to wait for 28 years to get power in 1949. It has ruled 1.4 billion people ever since.

In the 100 years, the party and the country have gone through a civil war, a cultural revolution, the opening up of China, the handover of Hong Kong and Macau back to China and the end of the Cold War.

A visit to rural China and the big cities like Shanghai gives one a glimpse of how far the country has come.

Despite the age of Chinese civilisation, the country seems to be an enigma to the West and even to us. Can we de-enigmatise’ China?

READ MORE

 Foreign friends reflect on CPC's success over the past century

 Lamu-China entanglement stronger than python's grip

 Facts or myths?: Demystifying Covid-19

 First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study

If you listen to the Chinese leaders’ speeches, there is always a reference to the great past captured by physical symbols like the Great Wall of China. The country gets inspiration from the past.

If she could defend herself from the invaders by building 7000km of the wall, why can’t she do the same today, standing up against the West?

The country has over the years had its adversities, like the opium wars and invasion by the Japanese during World War II.

China might be determined to ensure no repetition of such events. The Chinese link to the past is captured by the museum building binge. We could ask which are the symbols of our great past. Few countries have become great without historical anchors.

What is our Great Wall, Lincoln memorial or statue of Bismarck equivalence? By getting inspiration from the past, China faces the future with confidence.

Never mind that western scholars and policy analysts accuse China of cherry-picking which past to emphasize.

We are not different. We emphasize colonialism but forget great civilisations existed before then. Our neighbour Uganda even revived her kingdoms. Doesn’t the British monarchy still exist?

Each Kenyan society had its social-political system and laws that kept them going for centuries. If you don’t believe me, get proverbs in your mother tongue and study them carefully.

It will surprise you how the proverbs mimic economic laws that have won Nobel Prizes.

Kenyan societies from east to west and north to south had elaborate systems that worked. One Kenyan community even had a two-party system long before democrats and republicans.

Despite the age of Chinese civilisation, the country seems to be an enigma to the West. [Courtesy]

Talk to central Kenya elders. Colonialism systematically wiped that out. No wonder few social-political systems have worked in Africa. They are too alien. Why did we not cross mix then with our traditions? Is that why elders are being crowned?

China did just that, she crossbred her traditions with modernism. Chinese talk mandarin, keep their names rarely get converted into western religions. Chinese who immigrate to the west usually pick an “English” name for their convenience.

That has not stopped the Chinese from landing a spacecraft on the moon. They are leaders in artificial intelligence and other frontiers of science. So much that America has come up with specific laws to counter China phenomenal growth.

Chinese growth is also based on her leveraging on science and technology. Even the leaders are in it. Check the background of most Chinese presidents including the current one, they are mostly engineers or scientists.

President Xi Jinping studied chemical engineering at Beijing’s Tsinghua University. Our deputy president has a PhD in science, yet high school science congress winners are yet to visit State House.

Chinese students do not go to the west to study anthropology or political science.

Chinese growth is also based on her leveraging on science and technology. [Courtesy]

They study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and return home.

Chinese seem to know that this science, technology, engineering or math must have a philosophical or ideological anchor.

China talks of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

That we lack a national ideology or philosophy is in no doubt.

Remember the Nyayo philosophy? What came after it? It is no wonder corruption has flourished because we are an ideological desert. One would have thought religion could have taken that ideological space, but we are not a theocracy like Iran.

Western ideologies emphasize individual freedom, which has driven it since Renaissance. China took the opposite direction, controlling the individual lives including the number of children to sire.

It has now relaxed the rule to get the manpower to keep the economy growing in future.

China wants to avoid the European trap of a declining population that has sucked in immigrants.

What makes China so enigmatic is that as her economy grew, we expected democracy to grow too. That has not happened. China seems too aware of the “perils of rushed democracy.”

The decline of Russia after democratisation based on perestroika and glasnost may have informed China’s reluctance to democratise.

It seems to me that China will one day become a democracy but not when we expect it.

What next after 100 years of communist party rule in China? By the way, why did KANU’s dream of ruling for 100 years’ falter? Or Kanulets are still in power?

China wants to avoid the European trap of a declining population. [Courtesy]

China is relaxing and learning from the West. Just like the US build alliances, so is China focusing on “neglected countries”, mostly in Africa and Asia.

She now has a semblance of a green card while running training and education programmes just like the US, after our impendence and end of the cold war.

China is not just exporting electronics but also her thinking. She however lacks the religious conveyor belt that the west used or still uses. By rising together with other countries, China will increase her chances of becoming a superpower, a challenge to American influence and power.

When I found Chinese building roads in my village over the weekend, a village where breakdance never reached, I finally appreciated the Chinese reach.

Finally, China it seems will become a world power sooner buoyed by her perceived success in turning the tide against Covid-19. But she will do that at her own pace, which might frustrate western efforts to slow her down.

Since Kenya might not be a world power till 2100 when Pax Africana starts, we can only watch China rise and learn a few lessons from her.

My progeny is free to refer to this write up on January 1, the year 2100 AD or 80 AC (after Covid-19).

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru commissions 30 Armoured Police Cars to the GSU

Licha ya Kenya kuwa na bahari, Kenya huagiza samaki kutoka Uchina

China to pump 60 billion US Dollars to development projects across the African continent

Share this story
SGR cargo drops on fewer vessels at Mombasa port
A report by the company shows total cargo hauled stood at 451,208 tonnes in April, which went down to 383,109 tonnes in May and 378,977 in June.
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
The number of flower farms opting for solar power is on the rise with the investors crying foul over the sharp rise in the cost of electricity.

MOST READ

Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs

BUSINESS

By Antony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
National Treasury’s high excise duty on nicotine pouches is ill-advised

By Joe Magero | 5 days ago

National Treasury’s high excise duty on nicotine pouches is ill-advised
Uchumi Supermarket is back. But are they ready?

By XN Iraki | 5 days ago

Uchumi Supermarket is back. But are they ready?
We need to build a resilient MSME sector to create jobs

By Tirus Mwithiga | 8 days ago

We need to build a resilient MSME sector to create jobs
Why you should file your tax returns on time

By Rispah Simiyu | 8 days ago

Why you should file your tax returns on time
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC