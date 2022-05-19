Terry Ramadhani appointed as KEMSA new CEO

New Kemsa CEO Terry Ramadhani Kiunge [Courtesy]

Terry Ramadhani Kiunge has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA). The KEMSA board through its chairperson Mary Chao Mwadime said her appointment is with immediate effect.

In a statement sent to newsrooms today, the board said Terry Kiunge emerged on top of other applicants in the recruitment process that began in March.

Kiunge takes over from John Kabuchi, who served in an acting capacity.

Kabuchi was appointed acting CEO following the suspension of Jonah Manjari in August 2020. Manjari’s contract will expire in June 2022.

Kiunge background

Kiunge has served in various capacities as a Human Resource practitioner for over 19 years. She holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Liverpool, Adaptive Leadership Certification from the Harvard Kennedy School and a Bachelor of Education from Kenyatta University.

She is also a certified project management professional and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. She has also held several strategic and leadership positions in the public and private health sectors.

Before she was appointed CEO, she served as the Aga Khan University Director Academy HR and Global Change. She also had a stint in the President’s Delivery Unit where she worked as a Senior Director, overseeing the implementation of the national government’s Health projects. Kiunge also previously served as a KEMSA Board Member.

