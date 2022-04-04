× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Juliana Rotich to head Safaricom's fintech integration unit

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | Apr 4th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | April 4th 2022
NEWS

Juliana Rotich. She is expected to further deepen the impact of Safaricom as a key fintech in the country. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom has named Ms Juliana Rotich as its Head of Fintech Integration Solutions where she will oversee the company’s financial solutions, which are anchored on M-Pesa.

These include M-Shwari, Fuliza and KCB M-Pesa. The appointment comes as revenues from these services increasingly become key for Safaricom.

Earnings from mobile money and other such services have over time grown to the point of overtaking the traditional voice revenues as the mainstay for Safaricom.

In the six months to September 2021, M-Pesa contributed about 40 per cent of the service revenue. Contribution by voice, once Safaricom’s major earner, was at 34.2 per cent of the service revenue.

READ MORE

Ms Rotich is expected to further deepen the impact of Safaricom as a fintech in the country.

“Delighted to not only join Safaricom to advance Fintech Integration solutions but also co-host the first Fintech Innovation week,” she tweeted.

In mid-March, she hosted Safaricom’s Fintech Innovation Week, which brought together thought leaders, partners, and developers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Lesotho, Ghana, Egypt and other African countries.

Ms Rotich co-founded BRCK Inc, “a hardware and services technology company formed to realise a vision for enabling communication in low infrastructure environments by developing useful, innovative, and exciting hardware-centred technologies in Kenya according to her profile.

She also co-founded Ushahidi and was instrumental in the founding and setup of iHub and Gearbox in Kenya.

She serves on the boards of Standard Media Group, Safaricom Money Transfer Service Ltd and Kenya’s Vision 2030 Delivery Board.

She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Missouri.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Low uptake of coffee fund by farmers blamed on sabotage
New KPCU blames senior officials of cooperatives who work in cahoots with private lenders to fail the kitty.
Automated tea auction will boost earnings, ensure transparency
Tea packers will effectively participate in the auction and enhance the opportunities for marketing and selling value-added teas.

MOST READ

What fuel shortage? PS Andrew Kamau blames oil firms for lack of capacity
What fuel shortage? PS Andrew Kamau blames oil firms for lack of capacity

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau and Esther Dianah

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Normal fuel supply to be restored this week

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Normal fuel supply to be restored this week
Fuel shortage in Kenya bites

By Standard Team | 1 hour ago

Fuel shortage in Kenya bites
Michael Joseph: This is not the Fuliza I wanted at Safaricom

By Patrick Alushula | 17 hours ago

Michael Joseph: This is not the Fuliza I wanted at Safaricom
Dilemma over proposed law that allows staff to snub their bosses

By Graham Kajilwa | 20 hours ago

Dilemma over proposed law that allows staff to snub their bosses
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC