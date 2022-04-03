× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Dilemma over proposed law that allows staff to snub their bosses

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | Apr 3rd 2022 | 4 min read
By Graham Kajilwa | April 3rd 2022
NEWS

According to the bill, where an employer contacts an employee during the period, the employee is not obliged to respond. [iStock]

A global consulting firm opines that employers may be forced to revise their employees’ contracts to capture their stipulated working hours to avoid penalties stipulated in a new bill before Parliament.

Additionally, those who are not paying workers overtime, should consider budgeting for the same in case this bill is enacted into law.

An analysis of the Employment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 by Ernst & Young(EY), a global consulting firm, is of the opinion that for those employees whose contracts do not specify their working hours, their employers may have to include this clause and the agreement between them musty specifically state that they will; be remunerated for additional hours worked.

The analysis dated March 23, 2022 also states that employers having more than 10 employees will also have to formulate a policy with regard to working hours and overtime to ensure compliance with the provisions of the bill.

READ MORE

The bill, presented to the Senate by  Samson Cherargei(Nandi County), is borrowed from what France has where in 2017 the country introduced the legal right to disconnect for certain cadres of workers and mandatory requirement for employers with more than 50 employees to negotiate with unions to define parameters within which this right would be implemented .

Other countries that have since followed suit are Belgium, Italy, and Italy.

According to the bill before the senate, where an employer contacts an employee during the period when there is no mutually agreed out of work hours, the employee is not obliged to respond and if they do then they shall be entitled to compensation.

The bill further stipulates that any person who contravenes this section commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding sh500, 000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both.

The analysis by EY argue that these actions by these nations as well as the changing practices around workplace connectivity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked conversation in the European Union (EU) Parliament on the need for a directive that would establish the right to disconnect among member states.

The intention of the Bill is to enhance the work-life balance. [iStock]

It adds that outside the EU, India and Australia have also enacted legislation recognizing and entrenching this right.

EY explains that the intention of the Bill is to enhance the work-life balance of employees in this digital working era and alleviate employee burnout.

“It has been observed that with the onset of remote working, employers have been relying on digital connectivity to communicate with their employees and vice-versa. However, due to the ease of accessibility, the boundary between working hours and private rest is becoming less apparent with some employers expecting employees to handle work related matters past contractual working hours,” the firm says.

Labour and social protection cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui, while appearing before the respective senate committee raised reservations on the bill arguing that it might lead to disputes in the labour sector.

“The Bill, if adopted, will pose a challenge in fostering harmonious relationships. For instance, employees would be exposed to victimization and mistreatment at work whenever they disconnect,” Chelugui observed as reported by Parliament.

Cherargei, in the bill, notes that the principal object of the Bill is to provide for the right to disconnect in the digital age. The bill also seeks to address increased employee burnout.

“Digital connectivity has also been noted to be slowly eroding leisure time for employees hence affecting their work life balance. This Bill therefore seeks to strike a balance between work and private life to allow digital technology to have a positive effect on workers' quality of life supported by employers,” the bill reads in part.

EY reports that even outside organizational policy, employees have begun to communicate their own way of disconnecting. Some employees have their working hours within their sign off messages and signatures while others encourage colleagues to disconnect by indicating no obligation to provide same day response to emails sent outside working hours.

“Whether or not the Bill is passed, both employers and employees will need to agree on the most suitable arrangement to ensure that there is an optimal balance between work life and personal life such that neither the employee nor the employer are disadvantaged,” reads the EY analysis titled Kenya considers legal right for remote workers to ‘disconnect’ and establish specific working hours.

It adds: “Still to be determined is whether the need to compensate employees for overtime will improve productivity and output as workers will be more motivated.”

While the bill seems noble to employees, especially in today’s gig economy, it does not specify the exact working hours for example 8am to 5pm in many organisations. It leaves this to the supposed agreement that will be between the employer and employee.

As such, employers might still allocate working hours earlier or later than the perceived normal working hours to go around the penalties if the bill becomes law as it is.

The bill seeks to address increased employee burnout. [iStock]

“Out of work hours means hours other than the hours of work agreed upon between an employer and an employee in the contract of employment,” the bill reads in part.

This arrangement however, as EY notes in the analysis, might not be suitable employees in highly competitive industries and organizations.

EY says when you consider this and the fact that enforcement of the provisions will most likely be achieved through proceedings before an employment court, there is some concern that the Bill will not succeed in achieving its intentions.

"In countries where the right to disconnect has been applied and enforced successfully, it
may be argued that the laws followed accepted norms on work and personal life
balance," it adds.

Share this story
Internet Protocol TV vs OTT and future of TV delivery in Africa
Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) services can now provide easy access to content when and where consumers want it.
Oil firms warned against hoarding petroleum supplies- EPRA
EPRA says Government committed to offsetting Sh13b subsidy arrears owed to oil marketing companies; warns of sanctions if hoarding continues.

MOST READ

Safaricom hires 305 new staff for its Ethiopian unit
Safaricom hires 305 new staff for its Ethiopian unit

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Michael Joseph: This is not the Fuliza I wanted at Safaricom

By Patrick Alushula | 5 hours ago

Michael Joseph: This is not the Fuliza I wanted at Safaricom
Eldowas to cut Sh500m annual losses, ramps up conservation

By Graham Kajilwa | 5 hours ago

Eldowas to cut Sh500m annual losses, ramps up conservation
Oil firms warned against hoarding petroleum supplies- EPRA

By Betty Njeru | 10 hours ago

Oil firms warned against hoarding petroleum supplies- EPRA
KCB merges Rwanda operations after deal

By Standard Reporter | 2 days ago

KCB merges Rwanda operations after deal
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC