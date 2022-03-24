× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

High Court bars clearance of imported sugar

NEWS
By Patrick Kibet | Mar 24th 2022 | 2 min read
By Patrick Kibet | March 24th 2022
NEWS

 

Containers of sugar impounded by the Kenya Revenue Authority in Changamwe. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

Only sugar imported under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) quota will be allowed into the Kenyan market, the High Court has ruled.

Justice Eric Ogola, while issuing the orders stopping the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) and Kenya Revenue Authority from clearing sugar outside the quota, said the court was duty-bound to protect small-scale farmers by ensuring the importation was done according to the laws and regulations.

“In my view, this court is under the duty to protect the interest of small-scale sugar farmers in this country, and to ensure that any importation of sugar into the country supposedly duty-free is done strictly according to the relevant laws and regulations,” he said.

READ MORE

He said the issues raised in the petition will only be fairly determined after a full hearing of the case.

“In the meantime, this court is satisfied that the petitioner has established a prima facie case for conservatory orders pending the hearing of the petition,” Mr Ogola ruled.

In the case, the Kongaren Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society, which represents small-scale sugarcane farmers in Rift Valley, Western and Nyanza regions, moved to court challenging the decision to allow duty-free sugar into the country.

The petitioners told the court that the government intended to hold a meeting to discuss the importation of duty-free sugar from Uganda into the local market.

They argued that Kenya being a signatory and a member of Comesa cannot compete with the imported sugar outside the trading bloc.The society told the court that in March 2019, Kenya and Uganda signed a deal that granted Ugandan sugar access to the local market of up to 90,000 tonnes over the Comesa quota allocated in 2016.

According to the petitioners, the bilateral agreement rendered the Comesa treaty ineffective since Uganda is a signatory to the treaty.

They claimed that based on the special arrangement, Uganda has been exporting sugar to Kenya duty-free although such import should incur 20 per cent import tax.

In their response, the Ministry of Trade and AFA told the court they were not aware of any valid permits for sugar imports issued by Beatrice Nyamwau and Willi Audi Magak.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
KFCB digital project targets 2,800 women
The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has launched a programme to equip more than 2,832 young women with digital skills.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

M-Pesa transfer charges: Pressure mounts on Safaricom
M-Pesa transfer charges: Pressure mounts on Safaricom

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Lawsuit: Teachers risk Sh11b loss on Spire Bank liquidation

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Lawsuit: Teachers risk Sh11b loss on Spire Bank liquidation
Kakuzi taps into reserves to pay record dividend

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Kakuzi taps into reserves to pay record dividend
KFCB digital project targets 2,800 women

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

KFCB digital project targets 2,800 women
Family Bank commits Sh5m for restoration of Ngong Forest

By Peter Theuri | 1 day ago

Family Bank commits Sh5m for restoration of Ngong Forest
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC