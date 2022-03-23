Family Bank commits Sh5m for restoration of Ngong Forest
By Peter Theuri
| Mar 23rd 2022 | 1 min read
Family Bank has committed Sh5 million for two years for the restoration of Ngong Forest.
The money will support tree growing, conserve and enhance water availability, and develop and sustainably use natural resources for the benefit of local communities around the Ngong Hills Forest.
The announcement was made on Monday during the International Day of Forests where the bank joined stakeholders in launching the first restoration phase of 10 acres of Ngong Hills Forest.
“As a key player in the financial sector, our commitment goes beyond tree planting but by also being key drivers of the strategic decisions that are key in climate change adaptation,” said Family Bank Chief Executive Rebecca Mbithi.
This is part of the restoration programme for forests and arid and semi-arid lands. Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Mr Keriako Tobiko said national forest cover stands at 8.3 per cent against the national target of 10 per cent, and urged other private sector players to emulate the efforts demonstrated by Family Bank.
The restoration programme for the area will involve the growing of 10,000 tree seedlings, soil and water conservation.
