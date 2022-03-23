× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Family Bank commits Sh5m for restoration of Ngong Forest

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | Mar 23rd 2022 | 1 min read
By Peter Theuri | March 23rd 2022
NEWS

Family Bank logo at the bank's towers along Muindi Mbingu Street. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Family Bank has committed Sh5 million for two years for the restoration of Ngong Forest.

The money will support tree growing, conserve and enhance water availability, and develop and sustainably use natural resources for the benefit of local communities around the Ngong Hills Forest.

The announcement was made on Monday during the International Day of Forests where the bank joined stakeholders in launching the first restoration phase of 10 acres of Ngong Hills Forest.

READ MORE

“As a key player in the financial sector, our commitment goes beyond tree planting but by also being key drivers of the strategic decisions that are key in climate change adaptation,” said Family Bank Chief Executive Rebecca Mbithi.

This is part of the restoration programme for forests and arid and semi-arid lands. Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Mr Keriako Tobiko said national forest cover stands at 8.3 per cent against the national target of 10 per cent, and urged other private sector players to emulate the efforts demonstrated by Family Bank.

The restoration programme for the area will involve the growing of 10,000 tree seedlings, soil and water conservation.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Tom Mulwa: How I steered Liaison from an SME to a continental firm
Today, Liaison Group has grown to be a large taxpayer organisation, whose annual revenues cross the Sh2 billion mark.
Equity offers Sh11b dividend after a two-year drought
Equity Group has doubled its net profit for the year ended December 2021 to Sh40.07 billion on the back of increased income and reduced operating expe

MOST READ

Central Bank eyes revamp of M-Akiba to improve its uptake
Central Bank eyes revamp of M-Akiba to improve its uptake

NEWS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Equity offers Sh11b dividend after a two-year drought

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Equity offers Sh11b dividend after a two-year drought
Firms to offer services on M-Pesa App

By Standard Reporter | 1 hour ago

Firms to offer services on M-Pesa App
Fresh produce exporters turn to sea amid air freight frustrations

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Fresh produce exporters turn to sea amid air freight frustrations
Parents to register SIM cards bought for minors in new regulations

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

Parents to register SIM cards bought for minors in new regulations
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC