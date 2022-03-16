Toyota Kenya rebrands to CFAO Motors
By Graham Kajilwa
| Mar 16th 2022 | 2 min read
Automobile firm Toyota Kenya has rebranded to CFAO Motors Kenya. The company said yesterday the new identity is expected to enhance its value proposition in the automotive market.
The change will make CFAO Motors Kenya a mobility solution provider through the multi-brand distribution of cars, motorbikes and equipment.
CFAO Motor Kenya will also introduce new brands in the market, among them used cars and parts. Its line of business will involve the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, service and maintenance, parts and vehicle assembly.
This will be done through the 33 outlets spread across the country.
The name change follows the 2016 acquisition of France-based Corporation for Africa and Overseas (CFAO) and its subsidiaries and networks across Africa by Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC).
A statement from the company said TTC formed an African division with all operations in Africa reporting to CFAO Paris. CFAO is a key player in the fields of mobility, healthcare, consumer goods, infrastructure and energy in 39 countries across Africa.
The rebrand was approved through a special resolution by shareholders and authorisation by the board.
“Overall, this change allows us to enhance our value chain in the automotive sector over and above the Toyota brand, which remains the core of our business,” said CFAO Motors Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel.
He said CFAO Motors will continue to remain the exclusive distributor of new Toyota vehicles and genuine parts as well as exclusively offering Toyota manufacturer’s warranty. “Besides this, we are also the distributor of other new quality cars and equipment such as Suzuki vehicles, Yamaha motorbikes and Hino trucks,” Mr Reel said.“As part of our expansion strategy, we will now offer quality used cars under the trade name of Automark as well as parts offering through Winparts.”
