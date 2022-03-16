× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Toyota Kenya rebrands to CFAO Motors

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | Mar 16th 2022 | 2 min read
By Graham Kajilwa | March 16th 2022
NEWS

Arvinder Reel, Managing Director Toyota Kenya [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Automobile firm Toyota Kenya has rebranded to CFAO Motors Kenya. The company said yesterday the new identity is expected to enhance its value proposition in the automotive market.

The change will make CFAO Motors Kenya a mobility solution provider through the multi-brand distribution of cars, motorbikes and equipment.

CFAO Motor Kenya will also introduce new brands in the market, among them used cars and parts. Its line of business will involve the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, service and maintenance, parts and vehicle assembly.

This will be done through the 33 outlets spread across the country.

READ MORE

The name change follows the 2016 acquisition of France-based Corporation for Africa and Overseas (CFAO) and its subsidiaries and networks across Africa by Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC).

A statement from the company said TTC formed an African division with all operations in Africa reporting to CFAO Paris. CFAO is a key player in the fields of mobility, healthcare, consumer goods, infrastructure and energy in 39 countries across Africa.

The rebrand was approved through a special resolution by shareholders and authorisation by the board.

“Overall, this change allows us to enhance our value chain in the automotive sector over and above the Toyota brand, which remains the core of our business,” said CFAO Motors Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel.

He said CFAO Motors will continue to remain the exclusive distributor of new Toyota vehicles and genuine parts as well as exclusively offering Toyota manufacturer’s warranty. “Besides this, we are also the distributor of other new quality cars and equipment such as Suzuki vehicles, Yamaha motorbikes and Hino trucks,” Mr Reel said.“As part of our expansion strategy, we will now offer quality used cars under the trade name of Automark as well as parts offering through Winparts.”

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
CBK sets September as deadline for registration of digital lenders
Digital lenders have up to the end of September this year to register with the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) or close their operations in the country.
StanChart staff costs hit six-year low on exits and retrenchments
StanChart's staff costs have fallen to the lowest level in six years after shedding over 800 jobs since 2014.

MOST READ

Subsidy spares Kenyans from paying Sh155.11 for a litre of petrol
Subsidy spares Kenyans from paying Sh155.11 for a litre of petrol

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Absa Bank profit jumps 161pc on business lending

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

Absa Bank profit jumps 161pc on business lending
CBK sets September as deadline for registration of digital lenders

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

CBK sets September as deadline for registration of digital lenders
StanChart staff costs hit six-year low on exits and retrenchments

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

StanChart staff costs hit six-year low on exits and retrenchments
UBA Kenya lines up seed capital for 200 small businesses

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

UBA Kenya lines up seed capital for 200 small businesses
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC