State to automate 500m records annually under new ICT plan

NEWS
By Philip Mwakio | March 14th 2022
NEWS

ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs CS Joe Mucheru. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The government plans to establish a digitisation centre and platforms that will process and automate 500 million records annually or five billion by 2030 under a 10-year National Digital Masterplan (2020-30).

Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Joe Mucheru said the National Digital Masterplan will be a single point of reference for all government ICT plans to ease coordination and management practices.

In a speech read on his behalf by Secretary for Administration Lucy Mulili, the CS said the new masterplan has taken into consideration Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic blueprint and ICT initiatives not achieved under the previous ICT Masterplan (2014-17).

“This document is largely informed by the National ICT Policy of 2019 which is now guiding how ICT, as a foundation, is creating a robust economy thus improving the livelihoods for Kenyans,” Mucheru said.

While enumerating key ICT priorities and agenda, the CS noted that the country has gained global recognition for innovation and increased ICT infrastructure.

“On ICT infrastructure, my ministry has completed the National Fibre Optic Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI). Another ongoing project is the East Africa regional transport trade development facilitation project which is opening up Northern Kenya and South Sudan,” he added.

Mr Mucheru said the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project will open up the North-Eastern region for ICT enabled businesses, adding that the plan will guide a citizen-centred delivery of e-government services.

“On digital services, Wanjiku is now receiving many government services online. This is happening at Huduma centres in a quick, efficient and safe manner. Kenya is now leading in ICT skilled workforce and the country has bridged the gap between industry requirements and the capabilities of the local workforce,” he added.

He said once implemented, the master plan will guide a structured ICT delivery and fast track the realisation of Vision 2030 and Agenda 2063.

The masterplan is projected to create six ICT flagship digital infrastructure projects by 2030 through the construction of 100,000km of national fibre optic connectivity network and other technologies.

The plan proposes the setting up of electronic plants to manufacture and assemble laptops and supply 1.2 million laptops to schools, train 350,000 teachers and connect 40,000 schools with sustainable internet.

It also roots for the establishment of two Kenya software industries, adoption and utilisation of smart technologies. 

