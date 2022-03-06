× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State procurement body gets new boss

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | Mar 6th 2022 | 1 min read
By Peter Theuri | March 6th 2022
NEWS

The new PPRA Director-General, Patrick Wanjuki. [File, Standard]

Patrick Wanjuki has been appointed director-general of the Public Procurement Regulation Authority (PPRA).

He will officially report to duty in that capacity on April 1. Mr Wanjuki replaces Maurice Juma.

Pauline Obonyo-Opiyo held the position in an acting capacity as the board searched for a substantive head of the regulatory body after Mr Juma's exit.

In an internal memo, PPRA Chairman Andrew Musangi also announced that Henock Kirungu, who has been the acting general manager, technical services, has been confirmed to the position.

READ MORE

Mr Kirungu assumed office in a permanent capacity on March 1. Mr Musangi said Wanjuki is a supply chain management practitioner and procurement specialist “with over 20 years’ experience in both public and private sector.

PPRA monitors, assesses and reviews the public procurement and asset disposal system to ensure they respect the national values and other provisions of the constitution on public procurement.

“The board also takes this opportunity to thank Ms Pauline Obonyo Opiyo for ably steering the PPRA ship during the transition period while the board sought successors,” said Musangi.

Ms Opiyo will serve as the director-general until April 1. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
How manufacturing can build sustainable jobs in Mt Kenya
In this season of slogans and many promises, just as many are scratching their heads on how to meaningfully tackle unemployment.
KenGen starts drilling geothermal wells in Gilgil
KenGen installed capacity from geothermal power stood at over 700mw with plans to increase this in the coming month.

MOST READ

Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry
Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry

OPINION

By Alfred Ng’ang’a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KenGen starts drilling geothermal wells in Gilgil

By Antony Gitonga | 14 hours ago

KenGen starts drilling geothermal wells in Gilgil
Kenya, Uganda agree to ease fish exports to DRC after trade talks

By Lucas Ngasike | 14 hours ago

Kenya, Uganda agree to ease fish exports to DRC after trade talks
Oil prices set to surge further on Iranian nuclear talks delays

By Reuters | 14 hours ago

Oil prices set to surge further on Iranian nuclear talks delays
Nzomo Mutuku retires from RBA

By Fred Kagonye | 2 days ago

Nzomo Mutuku retires from RBA
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC