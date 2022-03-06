State procurement body gets new boss

The new PPRA Director-General, Patrick Wanjuki. [File, Standard]

Patrick Wanjuki has been appointed director-general of the Public Procurement Regulation Authority (PPRA).

He will officially report to duty in that capacity on April 1. Mr Wanjuki replaces Maurice Juma.

Pauline Obonyo-Opiyo held the position in an acting capacity as the board searched for a substantive head of the regulatory body after Mr Juma's exit.

In an internal memo, PPRA Chairman Andrew Musangi also announced that Henock Kirungu, who has been the acting general manager, technical services, has been confirmed to the position.

Mr Kirungu assumed office in a permanent capacity on March 1. Mr Musangi said Wanjuki is a supply chain management practitioner and procurement specialist “with over 20 years’ experience in both public and private sector.

PPRA monitors, assesses and reviews the public procurement and asset disposal system to ensure they respect the national values and other provisions of the constitution on public procurement.

“The board also takes this opportunity to thank Ms Pauline Obonyo Opiyo for ably steering the PPRA ship during the transition period while the board sought successors,” said Musangi.

Ms Opiyo will serve as the director-general until April 1.

