Nzomo Mutuku retires from RBA

NEWS
By Fred Kagonye | Mar 4th 2022 | 1 min read
By Fred Kagonye | March 4th 2022
NEWS

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) has announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nzomo Mutuku has retired.

In a statement to newsrooms RBA’s chairperson, Victor Pratt announced that Mutuku who has worked with the parastatal for over 22 years will proceed on terminal leave ahead of his retirement on June 30.

The parastatal has praised Mutuku over his work saying he has overseen the growth of the retirement benefits sector. 

Charles Machira has since taken over as the CEO and will serve in an acting capacity. Machira has over 20 years of experience in the insurance and pension sector. 

Until his appointment Machira represented RBA as the Managing Trustee of the Policy Holders Compensation Fund, he also worked as a Chief Manager, Research & Development. 

He had a stint at the Central Bank where he worked in the Research Department. He has also worked at the National Treasury as the Senior Advisor, Financial Sector and Acting Director, Financial and Sectoral Affairs Department. 

 

