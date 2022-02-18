× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Amazing health benefits of courgette

NEWS
By Jennifer Anyango | February 18th 2022
By Jennifer Anyango | February 18th 2022
NEWS

Courgette harvest at a farm in Sagana, Nyeri County. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Zucchini, also known as Courgette is a type of summer squash and member of the Cucurbita genus, along with other plants important to humans such as pumpkins, some gourds and other squashes.

Besides being great in various recipes, Zucchini has no fat, contains a lot of water and fibre. It provides minerals including potassium and manganese, as well as significant amounts of vitamin B6, riboflavin, folate, Vitamin C and K, according to BBC Goodfood.

Zucchini are closely related to cucumber, but are consumed better when cooked.

Peter Kimani, who farms the crop in Kiambu county, says this annual herbaceous plant is easy to grow, reaches maturity quickly and is extremely prolific. He explains what needs to be done to cultivate the crop.

READ MORE

Ecological requirements

Zucchini requires a temperature of 15 to 22 degrees centigrade. During the vegetative growth period, an optimum water supply of 800 mm is ideal for the plants. Irrigation is recommended in case you want to grow in dry areas.

Varieties

The common varieties grown in Kenya include Simba F1, Black beauty, Ambassador F1, Green Zucchini, and others.

Courgette requires a temperature of 15 to 22 degrees centigrade. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Land preparation

Till the land to loosen the soil, add organic fertiliser and mix well to increase yield.

Create mounds of about 10 inches high, up to two feet in diameter. The spacing between mounds should be about four feet apart.

You can plant six seeds per mount, ensure even spacing and cover the seeds with loose soil,” says Kimani. 

Prepare your land two or three months before planting.

Nursery preparation for zucchini

They can be grown in a seedbed and later transplanted. Direct sowing in the field also works. Seeds germinate within five to seven days.

“Plant the seeds in loose soil, ensuring that it is well-drained,” says Kimani.

Transplanting

Transplant the courgettes at three to four-leaf stage. For quality produce, mix the soil with DAP or manure.

It helps to do a soil test first. It costs Sh1,500 to do it. Do mulching to retain moisture in the soil and keep the fruits clean.

“Always remember that Zucchini are intolerant to humidity, it is better to plant in full sun,” says Kimani.

Irrigation

To successfully grow zucchini, the soil should be kept moist from planting to flowering and fruit stages.

“Ensure a source of water for irrigation if you plan to plant in dry areas. Water your crops daily if you want to have a good harvest.” 

To successfully grow zucchini, the soil should be kept moist from planting to flowering. [Courtesy]

Pest and disease control

Pests to look out for include Cutworms, Fruit flies, Aphids, Red spider mites, Epilachna beetles, Leaf miners, Thrips and Whiteflies.

Diseases include Damping off, Anthracnose, Downy mildew, Powdery mildew and Mosaic.

“To control, spray with the recommended pesticides,” says Kimani.

Harvesting

Kimani says about 45 to 55 days after planting, you will begin to see blooms, which are soon replaced with the fruit. When the early zucchinis are about six inches long, you can start harvesting.

The correct size to pick depends on variety, but as a rule, harvest courgettes when they are 10cm (four inches). Use a sharp knife to cut the fruit from the plant. If well managed, the expected yield is two to three tonnes per acre.

Market

There is a wide market range for zucchini as it can be sold locally or exported.

Kimani sells his produce locally in the markets and hopes to get into the export market once he fulfils all the requirements.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Court throws out KRA's Sh5.6b tax demand from Coca-Cola
The Supreme Court has thrown out Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) Sh5.6 billion case against international soft drinks manufacturer, Coca-Cola company.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Vitz, Demio, Note and Fit: The strengths and weaknesses of each
Vitz, Demio, Note and Fit: The strengths and weaknesses of each

MOTORING

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ketraco admits flaws in tendering for key power line

By Macharia Kamau | 15 hours ago

Ketraco admits flaws in tendering for key power line
Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan

By Moses Omusolo | 15 hours ago

Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan
Relief for city traders as levies cut by half

By Josphat Thiong’o | 15 hours ago

Relief for city traders as levies cut by half
Court throws out KRA's Sh5.6b tax demand from Coca-Cola

By Kamau Muthoni | 15 hours ago

Court throws out KRA's Sh5.6b tax demand from Coca-Cola
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC