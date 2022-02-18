× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Relief for city traders as levies cut by half

NEWS
By Josphat Thiong’o | February 18th 2022
By Josphat Thiong’o | February 18th 2022
NEWS

 

Nairobi County Government offices overlooking KICC. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bar and liquor store owners in Nairobi now have a reason to smile after the Nairobi county government slashed the licence fees by 50 per cent.

This is after the Nairobi County Assembly on Tuesday adopted the Finance Bill 2021 which slashed operation fees of bars from Sh50,000 to Sh25,000 for a 12-month licence. Charges for a 6-months or less licence were also revised from Sh30,000 to Sh15,000.

However, online hailing taxis have been slapped with a new Sh1,000 monthly parking charge. Private vehicles will also be charged Sh35,000 for a yearly licence, Sh20,000 for a 6-month licence, Sh10,000 for a 3-month licence, and Sh4,000 for a one-month operational licence.

READ MORE

City Hall retained parking fees for saloon cars at Sh200 against an earlier proposal to hike the same to Sh400 in the Central Business District, (CBD) classified under Zone I.

Wines and spirits owners within Nairobi will now pay Sh12,000 for a 12-month licence after the charges were slashed from Sh24,000. Those seeking a six-month or less licence will only pay Sh7,000 as opposed to the current charge of Sh14,000.

Budget and Appropriations committee chairperson Robert Mbatia explained that the move to review the charges downwards was informed by the current ‘painful’ business environment due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The bar and liquor store owners submitted that the costs required review to reduce multiplicity and help them compensate for the long closure period caused by Covid-19. In this regard, the committee has proposed that the relevant charges be reduced by 50 per cent,” stated Mbatia.

According to the last census report on the number of bars in Nairobi in 2016 by the County Liquor and Licensing Board, there were more than 12,500 licensed bars and liquor outlets. The number has since increased.

According to the Finance Bill awaiting Governor Anne Kananu’s assent, motorists operating in Westlands, Yaya Centre, Upper Hill, Community, Ngara, Highridge, Industrial area, Gigiri, Kilimani, Milimani, Hurlingham, Lavington, Karen, and Eastleigh which fall under Zone II will pay Sh200 for parking which is also a reduction from Sh300. 

Motorists parking in Zone III – which includes all areas, not in Zones I or II or residential areas not included in the CBD and other zones- will pay Sh100. Those in Zone IV- areas that border other counties -will part with Sh50 down from the proposed Sh100. Towing charges were also revised from Sh2,500 to Sh1,000

The MCAs also moved to shield market traders from additional taxes.

The daily market access fee for small traders was reduced to Sh20.

The charge for cabbages per ton was reduced from Sh1,200 to Sh500. Melon sellers will also be charged Sh500 down from Sh1,200 per ton.  

A large box of tomatoes will now be taxed Sh100 instead of Sh200 while taxes for ginger (per 90Kg bag) and avocado (per 90Kg bag) were also halved to Sh50 and Sh40 respectively. For a lorry admission at the markets, it will be charged Sh500 which has been halved from Sh1,000.

Moreover, the pricing of green maize per tonne was reduced to Sh500 from an earlier proposed rate of Sh1,000 while that of red and white onions (14kg bag) was reduced to Sh20 down from Sh40.

A bucket of honey will also be charged Sh50 instead of Sh100.

Additionally, traders under the informal sector also won big after a number of charges were reviewed downwards.

Hawkers with motor vehicles in a designated area selling agricultural produce will now pay Sh5,000 per year for a license after charges were reduced from the current Sh15,000. The fees for a hawker with a motor vehicle (2 tones and below) in a designated area and selling other things was however retained at Sh15,000.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan
Online marketplace Africa Sokoni has set its sights on going regional in the next six months.
Court throws out KRA's Sh5.6b tax demand from Coca-Cola
The Supreme Court has thrown out Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) Sh5.6 billion case against international soft drinks manufacturer, Coca-Cola company.

MOST READ

Treasury slashes Nairobi expressway funding by Sh70m
Treasury slashes Nairobi expressway funding by Sh70m

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ketraco admits flaws in tendering for key power line

By Macharia Kamau | 34 minutes ago

Ketraco admits flaws in tendering for key power line
Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan

By Moses Omusolo | 34 minutes ago

Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan
Court throws out KRA's Sh5.6b tax demand from Coca-Cola

By Kamau Muthoni | 34 minutes ago

Court throws out KRA's Sh5.6b tax demand from Coca-Cola
Top earners to contribute more for NHIF in proposed changes

By Patrick Alushula | 19 hours ago

Top earners to contribute more for NHIF in proposed changes
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC