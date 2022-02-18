× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ketraco admits flaws in tendering for key power line

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | February 18th 2022
By Macharia Kamau | February 18th 2022
NEWS

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President Dr. William Ruto, Marsabit County Governor Mohamud Ali and Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter tour the Lake Turkana Wind Power Switch Yard during the official inauguration of the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project and the commissioning of the Loiyangalani-Suswa Transmission Line in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County in 2019 [Courtesy]

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) yesterday acknowledged the tendering process for the Loiyangalani-Suswa power line may have been flawed, which ended up being costly for taxpayers.

The company’s senior officials told the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee the selection of Isolux Ingenieria SA may not have met the threshold set by procurement laws.

Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) played a critical role in the selection of the Spanish company to build the line but faced financial difficulties and could not complete the line on time.

The delays were costly as Ketraco had to procure another company to finish the line as well as pay penalties for failure to avail the transmission line to LTWP, without which it could not sell electricity to Kenya Power.

READ MORE

Acting Ketraco chief executive Anthony Wamukota said there may have been a conflict of interest in LTWP selecting the contractor.

“I have a problem with that (LTWP playing a role in selecting the contractor). LTWP is an interested party. LTWP had a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kenya Power (which said that) in the event the project experienced delays beyond the agreed completion date, there is a penalty,” he told the committee, responding to questions on whether it was right for LTWP to procure the contractor for the line. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Vitz, Demio, Note and Fit: The strengths and weaknesses of each
The taxi-hailing business in Kenya, especially in the major cities and towns, has seen a spike in demand for the Vitz, Demio, Fit and Note.
Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan
Online marketplace Africa Sokoni has set its sights on going regional in the next six months.

MOST READ

Treasury slashes Nairobi expressway funding by Sh70m
Treasury slashes Nairobi expressway funding by Sh70m

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan

By Moses Omusolo | 30 minutes ago

Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan
Relief for city traders as levies cut by half

By Josphat Thiong’o | 30 minutes ago

Relief for city traders as levies cut by half
Court throws out KRA's Sh5.6b tax demand from Coca-Cola

By Kamau Muthoni | 30 minutes ago

Court throws out KRA's Sh5.6b tax demand from Coca-Cola
Top earners to contribute more for NHIF in proposed changes

By Patrick Alushula | 19 hours ago

Top earners to contribute more for NHIF in proposed changes
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC