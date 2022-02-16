Borrowing, lending of shares now goes live at Nairobi bourse
NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | February 16th 2022
NEWS
Investors at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) will now be able to borrow, lend and trade shares among themselves.
This follows approval by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of a securities lending and borrowing (SLB) solution developed by the Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) to go live.
“The approval granted to CDSC after successful testing in the Regulatory Sandbox marks a critical milestone towards the realisation of sound market infrastructure,” said CMA Chief Executive Wyckliffe Shamiah.
In a typical transaction, a borrower provides collateral and an initial margin upfront in exchange for shares that they can trade on the bourse and return to the owner after the lapse of the period agreed.
READ MORE
CDSC Chief Executive Nkoregamba Mwebesa said the platform will boost market liquidity and give investors the opportunity to make returns during both bull and bear market conditions.
“We expect that as SLB transactions grow, we shall be able to release significant volumes of valuable shares that currently lie idle in CDS accounts for trading,” he said. NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo said the SLB is geared towards improving liquidity in the market.
RELATED VIDEOS
Start-up leverages on tech to disrupt securities investmentEarlier this month, Ndovu, an online investment platform, was launched in Nairobi as a solution targeting retail investors.
State offers 1,000 tonnes of Galana Kulalu maize for saleThe Galana Kulalu project has yielded 1,000 tonnes of maize in the latest harvest.
MOST READ
Congo’s admission into EA bloc a big boost for regional trade: Desai
NEWS
- Role of HR in achieving an organization’s vision
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi
- Workers are underrating power of in-person communication
WORK LIFE
- Mess on Nairobi expressway puts lives of cyclists, pedestrians at risk
BUSINESS
By Peter Theuri
- Saving tips for millennials
DR PESA
- Celery: Low-calorie veggie for fitness fanatics
ENTERPRISE