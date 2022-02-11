Scangroup hires Ithau as new boss
By Wainaina Wambu | February 11th 2022
Marketing firm WPP Scangroup has replaced long-serving Chief Executive Bharat Thakar, who resigned in March 2021 amid a gross misconduct probe.
Veteran marketing and business leader Patricia Ithau (pictured) has been appointed as CEO from March 14. She is no stranger to Scangroup, having served on the board as a non-executive director from 2017 to 2020.
Ms Ithau currently serves as the regional director at the Stanford Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies, which aims to build a network of globally-engaged leaders by supporting the scale-up of small enterprises in developing economies.
“Patricia is a highly accomplished marketing and business leader who brings in more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles overseeing the expansion of major consumer brands in eastern Africa at companies including Unilever, East African Breweries, and L’Oreal,” said WPP Scangroup Board Chair Richard Omwela.
