Scangroup hires Ithau as new boss

By Wainaina Wambu | February 11th 2022
Patricia Ithau is the new Scangroup CEO [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

Marketing firm WPP Scangroup has replaced long-serving Chief Executive Bharat Thakar, who resigned in March 2021 amid a gross misconduct probe. 

Veteran marketing and business leader Patricia Ithau (pictured) has been appointed as CEO from March 14. She is no stranger to Scangroup, having served on the board as a non-executive director from 2017 to 2020.

Ms Ithau currently serves as the regional director at the Stanford Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies, which aims to build a network of globally-engaged leaders by supporting the scale-up of small enterprises in developing economies.

“Patricia is a highly accomplished marketing and business leader who brings in more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles overseeing the expansion of major consumer brands in eastern Africa at companies including Unilever, East African Breweries, and L’Oreal,” said WPP Scangroup Board Chair Richard Omwela.

Icpak raises concern over economic dip on election year
Icpak wants the government to take responsibility for the recurring economic decline every election cycle.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Business lessons from 63-year-old retail kings Chandarana Foodplus
