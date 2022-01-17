Nyeri-based sacco pays out over Sh740 million in dividends
NEWS
By Lydiah Nyawira | January 17th 2022
NEWS
Nyeri based New Fortis Sacco (formerly Nyeri Teachers Sacco) has announced Sh740 million dividend payouts to members, defying the Covid-19 economic downturn.
Sacco Chairman Anthony Mathinji told members at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) that the payments were 12.9 per cent interest on deposits and savings by members.
This is an increase from the Sh662 million paid to members in 2020.
“We are happy that our membership of 17,720 in 2021 had grown from 15,758 in 2020 and 14,890 in 2019,” Mr Mathinji said.
READ MORE
The Sacco bosses also informed members of the increase in the society’s share capital from Sh117 million in 2020 to Sh129 million in 2021. The Sacco rebranded as New Fortis to attract more members.
Mathinji said the total loans granted hit Sh37 billion, and in 2021, at least Sh6 billion was loaned out to members.
“Despite the hardships of the pandemic, members continued having confidence in Saccos and paid-up their loans which contributed to the overall health of the organisation,” he said.
The sacco said 340 members had built homes in land acquired in Mweiga, Kieni Constituency under the affordable housing programme.
Mathinji said the sacco had maintained the interest rate in light of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact the country was headed into an election year.
Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga commended the sacco for growing its asset base and making payout dividends despite the ravages of Covid-19.
He said the county will provide a conducive environment for the cooperative movement to thrive.
“Businesses can only flourish where the government plays a facilitation role and the private sector takes advantage of the opportunities provided,” Mr Kahiga said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Reboot of tourism to pre-Covid levels highly unlikely, says reportProspects for the travel and tourism sector in some African countries could however begin to improve this year.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Kenya Power stripped of role of managing national grid
NEWS
- What you should know before buying Mazda CX-5 diesel
MOTORING
By Mate Tongola
- Fuel kitty saves motorists from high pump costs
NEWS
- Why 'kienyeji' vegetables are now Kenya's new goldmine
OPINION
- Once forgotten, sweet potato is now hot cake
MONEY & MARKET
- SIM-swap: How fraudsters do it, causing you loss of hundreds of thousands of shillings
SCI & TECH
By Mate Tongola