Relief as Energy Ministry gazettes new electricity tariffs

NEWS
By Betty Njeru | January 7th 2022
NEWS

Staff from KPLC move in to repair electricity towers along the Loyangalani-Suswa line. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Ministry of Energy has gazetted the approval of new electricity tariffs that will see a reduction of 15 per cent in bills as per a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, in a statement Friday, said the reduction is effective January 1, 2022, and will cover a period of 12 months from January-December this year.

The reduction will also reflect bills of December 2021.

“The tariff reduction is a fulfillment of the commitment made by President Uhuru to Kenyans on Jamhuri day last year that the first tranche of 15 per cent reduction in the cost of power will be reflected in bills covering the end of year 2021,” the Ministry said.

The first tranche of 15 per cent reduction will be effected in the first quarter of the year.

The CS avowed that the reduction in power costs will boost livelihoods and economic growth, whilst improving the cost of living.

Senate had on Friday gazetted the reduction of the tariffs.

“Notice is given that pursuant to section 163 of the Energy Act, 2019, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has amended Part two and Part three of the schedule of tariffs, prescribing the tariff, charges, prices and rates to be charged by Kenya Power and Lighting Company Limited (KPLC) to the consumers.”

President Uhuru had in December last year promised a more than 30 per cent reduction in power bills, to be delivered in two tranches of 15 per cent each. The first reduction was to come into effect last month.

In his last Jamhuri Day Speech at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, the Head of State said the reduction in power bills was in keeping with a promise his government made to Kenyans to cut the cost of electricity by 30 per cent by the end year, even as he instituted radical changes at the power distributor.

“In honour of this pledge to the nation, and in response to the concerns over the high cost of electricity raised by both individual consumers and enterprises, I am pleased to announce to the nation that the reduction of the cost of electricity will be implemented in two tranches of 15 per cent each,” he said.

