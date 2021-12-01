× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Business leaders seek closer Kenya-DRC trade ties

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday in Kinshasa | December 1st 2021

Business leaders in Kenya have been urged to explore new opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the two countries commit to deepening bilateral trade ties.

This was the key message during the first Kenya-DRC trade mission that kicked off Tuesday in Kinshasa that brings together hundreds of entrepreneurs from both countries.

“This is a follow-up of cooperation agreements Kenya and DRC signed in April this year to deepen economic ties between the two countries,” said Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina.

The two-week trade summit has been facilitated by Equity Bank BCDC and will see more than 250 business leaders from Kenya visit at least four provinces in the DRC for opportunities to launch operations.

Equity Group Managing Director James Mwangi was optimistic that the trade mission would result in several investment decisions across the two countries.

READ MORE

 Kenya's foreign inflows dip to Sh56b on new ownership rules

 Co-op Bank to lift SMEs with Sh6b funding

 Plans to turn Kisumu to an investor’s hub on track, says Anyang’ Nyong’o

 Why shares are a good investment option

“We have been presented with opportunities in the mining, agricultural, manufacturing and services sectors among other sectors that we believe Kenyan companies are well equipped to take full advantage of,” he said.

More than 2,500 investors from the DRC have registered to meet members of the Kenyan delegation and organisers expect several investment decisions to come out of the summit.

“DRC is a big importer of manufactured goods and the current challenges in the global supply chain offers a unique opportunity for Kenyan firms that deal in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to fill the gap,” Mr Mwangi said.

In April this year, Kenya and the DRC signed four economic agreements to deepen ties across several sectors including security, maritime transport, immigration and infrastructure development.

The deals came at the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s state visit where he said Kenya was committed to establishing a consulate in Goma as well as an honorary consulate in Lubumbashi.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates that Kenyan exports to the DRC stood at Sh14.2 billion in 2020, up from Sh13.4 billion the previous year.

Imports from the DRC on the other hand increased to Sh2.7 billion last year, up from Sh1.9 billion in 2019 and Sh1.2billion in 2018.

“Kenya is not looking at an extraction relationship with the DRC but at growing together and there are several lessons we can share in terms of regulations and standards,” said Ms Maina.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya-DRC Trade Ties: Kenya to benefit from trade deals; keys areas include agriculture exports

INVESTMENT GONE SOUR: How Tuju gambled his billions by mortgaging his vast empire for sh.913 million

Great Lakes investment conference to be held in Kigali, Rwanda

Share this story
How to survive your first year in business
Did you know that 20 per cent of small businesses don’t survive their first year?
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

President Uhuru Kenyatta: How I plan to reduce fuel prices
President Uhuru Kenyatta: How I plan to reduce fuel prices

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fuel prices may rise as oil import bill doubles in nine months

By Dominic Omondi | 14 hours ago

Fuel prices may rise as oil import bill doubles in nine months
Demand for electricity hits record high

By Antony Gitonga | 14 hours ago

Demand for electricity hits record high
Airlines bosses worry about impact of Omicron variant

By Reuters | 14 hours ago

Airlines bosses worry about impact of Omicron variant
Telcos lobby sets aside Sh37m for local startups

By Moses Omusolo | 14 hours ago

Telcos lobby sets aside Sh37m for local startups
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC