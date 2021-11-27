× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KQ brands planes with wildlife images to support tourism

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | November 27th 2021

KQ palne branded with image of a Rhino [Courtesy]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has entered into a partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board to brand planes with images of wildlife to promote Kenya as a tourist destination.

The campaign will also renew KQ’s commitments in the fight against illegal wildlife trade and support conservation efforts to protect endangered wildlife.

Two planes, a Dreamliner and an Embraer, now bear images of Kenya’s most iconic species: rhinos, elephants and a lion.

This, said the airline, will create visibility for Kenya across the airline’s network and position the country as a “must visit” destination.

READ MORE

 Balala: Aged Kenyans to visit Nairobi National park for free

 Sh3.5b EU grant to promote blue economy, tourism at the Coast

 No Covid-19 certificate? Forget government services

 Tourism players at the Coast upbeat as festive bookings rise

Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary Joseph Boinett said aviation is a critical pillar of Kenya’s tourism industry and such partnerships are important to draw the interest of travellers.

“It is especially important at this point in time as we work towards recovering tourism fully and attracting international visitors to Magical Kenya,” he said.

Allan Kilavuka, CEO, Kenya Airways said the airline was committed to raising awareness of Kenya’s magical treasures to maximise the benefits of air transport, and to support the sustainable development of the tourism economy.

RELATED VIDEOS

Hope for Tourism sector with number of local tourists increasing as the country heads to Easter

Good news for tourism sector players as stimulus packages reportedly still available

Corporate partners embark on campaign to revamp the tourism sector by targeting domestic tourists

You can easily grow pineapples at home
The fruit is eaten fresh and used in salads. It can be processed to produce other products like juice, jam and dried fruit.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

