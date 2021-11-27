KQ brands planes with wildlife images to support tourism

KQ palne branded with image of a Rhino [Courtesy]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has entered into a partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board to brand planes with images of wildlife to promote Kenya as a tourist destination.

The campaign will also renew KQ’s commitments in the fight against illegal wildlife trade and support conservation efforts to protect endangered wildlife.

Two planes, a Dreamliner and an Embraer, now bear images of Kenya’s most iconic species: rhinos, elephants and a lion.

This, said the airline, will create visibility for Kenya across the airline’s network and position the country as a “must visit” destination.

Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary Joseph Boinett said aviation is a critical pillar of Kenya’s tourism industry and such partnerships are important to draw the interest of travellers.

“It is especially important at this point in time as we work towards recovering tourism fully and attracting international visitors to Magical Kenya,” he said.

Allan Kilavuka, CEO, Kenya Airways said the airline was committed to raising awareness of Kenya’s magical treasures to maximise the benefits of air transport, and to support the sustainable development of the tourism economy.

