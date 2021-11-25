× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya, South Africa firms seek end of trade barriers

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | November 25th 2021

 

Uhuru greets South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa [Courtesy]

Business leaders in Kenya and South Africa are pushing for elimination of barriers that have stunted trade between the two economic powerhouses.    

This follows a forum by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) on the sidelines of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s official visit to Pretoria.

Following the meeting, the chambers signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the sharing of trade information, services and opportunities to reduce the balance of trade between the two countries.

READ MORE

 Uhuru to SA firm: Help us revamp our railway system

 Knec's new guidelines as exam preparation starts

 Give Kenyans reason for paying taxes with a smile

 Rugby: Kabras beef squad, appoint new head coach ahead of Kenya Cup kick off

KNCCI president Richard Ngatia said Kenya and South Africa’s hub-status in their respective regions strategically positions them to lay the ground for the continent’s economic transformation under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“As the private sector, we are ready and willing to do business,” he said. “We only require an enabling environment to trade, under minimal costs and reduced barriers.”

Mr Ngatia and Black Business Council Chief Executive Kganki Matabane presented a raft of recommendations necessary to boost bilateral trade between Kenya and South Africa.

The proposed reforms include business-friendly regulatory policies, harmonisation of standards, reduction of tariffs and duties, infrastructure development, automation of clearance processes and free movement of labour.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates Kenyan exports to South Africa stood at Sh3.4 billion last year, down from Sh3.3 billion in 2019 and Sh4.3 billion in 2018.

South African exports to Kenya, on the other hand, stood at Sh45.7 billion last year, down from Sh74 billion in 2019 and Sh64 billion the previous year.   

The one-day business forum brought together government and business leaders, industry regulators and associations.

Business Unity South Africa Chief Executive Cas Coovadia encouraged businesses to think beyond profits and engage in sustainable value chains. 

He invited Kenyans to invest in key sectors in South Africa such as mining and natural resources, financial services, ICT and agriculture.

President Kenyatta and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramophosa witnessed the signing of eight bilateral agreements across the transport, health, diplomatic consultations and training sectors.

Other MoUs signed cover tourism and migration, government printing works and service agreements in the aviation sector.

RELATED VIDEOS

Has Kenya gotten devolution, right? Is it time for an adjustment or Should the country soldier on?

Reigning champion Carl Tundo registers 4th win of the season after victory in Thika Rally

Wazalendo Hockey team ready for the Africa cup of club champions in Ghana

Share this story
Kazi Mtaani to train youth for technical jobs
The third phase of the Kazi Mtaani programme plans to equip youth with certifiable skills, particularly in the construction sector.
NCBA Group profit more than doubles to Sh6.5 billion
NCBA Group grew its profit for the nine months to September by 2.6 times to race past its 2020 full-year profits on the back of increased income.

MOST READ

KPMG saga: London threw me under the bus when I sought justice – Ndung’u
KPMG saga: London threw me under the bus when I sought justice – Ndung’u

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
NCBA Group profit more than doubles to Sh6.5 billion

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

NCBA Group profit more than doubles to Sh6.5 billion
Labour CS Chelugui, Atwoli differ on the plight of workers abroad

By Joackim Bwana | 12 hours ago

Labour CS Chelugui, Atwoli differ on the plight of workers abroad
Nowhere to run as KRA installs VAT system to nab tax cheats

By Dominic Omondi | 17 hours ago

Nowhere to run as KRA installs VAT system to nab tax cheats
Absa Bank signals dividend payout as profit quadruples

By Patrick Alushula | 2 days ago

Absa Bank signals dividend payout as profit quadruples
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC