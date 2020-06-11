Safaricom posts Sh37 billion in half-year profits
NEWS
By Frankline Sunday and Betty Njeru | November 10th 2021
Safaricom recorded a 12 per cent increase in profit after tax to Sh37 billion in the first six months of the 2021/2022 Financial year as business recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic spurred M-Pesa payments and data usage.
The telco’s M-Pesa revenue grew by 45.8 per cent in the first half (April-September), due to the return to charging in January this year.
The volume of Mpesa transactions grew by 42 per cent, totalling Sh7.3 billion, while the transaction value grew to Sh13.7 trillion.
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa attributed the growth to digital financial services saying: “We continue leveraging on technological innovation to enhance access to financial services for consumers and enterprise customers.”
READ MORE
Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dry
CS Mucheru: We cannot punish Safaricom for being successful
Telkom eyes 2,000 data sites with Sh1b capital investment
Data from the company’s latest financial reports also show that the company’s service revenue for the period under review grew 16.9 per cent to sit at Sh138.4 billion mainly driven by revenue from M-Pesa and mobile data.
“Service revenue grew 16.9 per cent in the first half-year of 2021/22 supported by strong execution, recovery in M-Pesa revenue following the return to charging on person to person and Lipa na M-Pesa transactions below Sh1,000, and improved consumer confidence and business activity in the economy,” Ndegwa said.
Voice revenue went up 3.2 per cent year-on-year to record Sh41 billion while earnings from short messages recorded an 18 per cent decline to Sh5.8 billion in the period under review.
Mr Ndegwa said the firm was optimistic about the future prospects including the firm’s entry into Ethiopia scheduled for next year.
“We are currently in the process of setting up our operations, preparing detailed plans for operational readiness amongst other requirements ahead of our commercial launch next year,” said Ndegwa.
The firm is planning to invest Sh222 billion into the country over the next 5 years after getting the license to roll out nationwide telecommunications services.
RELATED VIDEOS
Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone
MPESA Charges: Safaricom hints mobile fees comeback, move follows treasury stance on taxes
Gumzo la BBI, Upinzani Tanzania, Uajiri wa walimu TSC, Wakfu wa Safaricom | Mbiu Wikendi
Kepsa, Absa Bank to train one million youth on digital jobsKenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has announced a partnership with Absa Bank Kenya to train one million youth on digital job opportunities.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dry
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- KRA recovers Sh2.8m concealed in jacket shipped as a parcel
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga
- Kenya’s oil dream: it’s now or never
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Shilling’s slide adds Sh139b to Kenya’s debt in five months
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Absa Bank to pay judge Sh1m for bungled US shopping trip
NEWS
- CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga