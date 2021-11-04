× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CS Mucheru: We cannot punish Safaricom for being successful

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | November 4th 2021

 

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru when he appeared on KTN's Kivumbi 2022 show last month. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The government says splitting the business of market leader Safaricom is not a viable option in levelling the playing field in the telecommunications market.

Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru also said forcing the telco to share its infrastructure on account of its market share would be punishing success and investment.

“The market is very stratified, and most operators are dominant in their respective areas,” the CS told the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Technology yesterday.

READ MORE

 Telkom eyes 2,000 data sites with Sh1b capital investment

 Safaricom defends its dominant market share

 JGF sets up a plan to promote the game

 UDA writes to IEBC seeking to bar CSs from election campaigns

“For example, Telkom has a dominant position in the landing areas for fibre optic cables in Mombasa, and this is something that operators have wanted,” added Mucheru.

The CS was responding to queries by the Senate Committee chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, which is taking views from industry stakeholders on the alleged abuse of Safaricom’s dominance in the telecommunications sector.

Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya have been pushing the regulator - Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) - to declare Safaricom a dominant player and have its business split, which would see its mobile money service M-Pesa become a separate company.

On Tuesday, Telkom Kenya chief executive Mugo Kibati told the lawmakers an official declaration of Safaricom as a dominant player would allow regulators to introduce policies that would level the playing field for smaller players. 

“In declaring Safaricom dominant, Safaricom should also be required to maintain full account separation for its mobile communication and its mobile services,” said Kibati.

“This is the law actually, and we as Telkom are currently in the process of separating our own T-Kash platform from the rest of Telkom mobile services as mandated by law,” he added.

Kibati accused CA of laxity and favouritism in setting spectrum fees as well as allowing Safaricom to hoard spectrum in the 900MHz band.

“We’ve always had a shortfall as Telkom in the 900 MHz band, which is one of the most important,” he said

According to CA data, Safaricom had 41.3 million subscribers as of June this year, compared to Airtel’s 17.3 million and Telkom Kenya’s four million subscribers.

Telkom Kenya and Airtel Kenya also want the ICT sector regulator to scrap mobile termination rates (MTR), the Sh0.99 that operators charge on calls originating from other networks. “At 99 cents today, we are literally working to pay Safaricom,” said Kibati.

Kibati said the regulator should adopt a bill-and-keep model, where each operator does their own billing and keeps their own revenues since the current model favours Safaricom, as it controls most of the subscriber traffic.

The regulator’s data further shows cross-network calls stood at 2.4 billion minutes in the three months ended June 2021, a 30 per cent drop compared to last year.

But CS Mucheru said the government cannot use the recommendations of the Analysys Mason study undertaken several years ago, as the sector has evolved. “The 2018 dominance study is outdated,” he said. 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

#NEWSHOUR: ICT CS Joe Mucheru on securing the public data & the Data Protection Act that is now law

MPESA Charges: Safaricom hints mobile fees comeback, move follows treasury stance on taxes

Share this story
Why land in Donholm, Ruaka is the most expensive in Nairobi
These suburbs comprising of Runda, Karen, Kitisuru and Muthaiga have always been associated with the super-rich that it would cost an arm and a leg...
New drive to lift women and youth
At least 2,400 women and youth enterprises in eight counties are set to benefit from a five-year programme aimed at mainstreaming businesses.

MOST READ

How bank lost millions after teller fainted
How bank lost millions after teller fainted

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
New drive to lift women and youth

By Edwin Nyarangi | 6 hours ago

New drive to lift women and youth
Business activities pick up to 5-month high in October

By Dominic Omondi | 6 hours ago

Business activities pick up to 5-month high in October
Pig farmers cry foul over lack of market and rising prices of feeds

By Antony Gitonga | 16 hours ago

Pig farmers cry foul over lack of market and rising prices of feeds
Revenue commission maintains Sh370b allocation to counties

By Graham Kajilwa | 18 hours ago

Revenue commission maintains Sh370b allocation to counties
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC