× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

City Hall debt balloons to Sh78.1b as interest and penalties pile

NEWS
By Josphat Thiong’o | November 2nd 2021

Nairobi County Government’s debt owed to third parties has hit an all-time high of Sh78.1 billion spelling doom for contractors and suppliers.

The debt shot up by Sh5.9 billion within a year from Sh72,9 billion as of June 30, 2020, to Sh78.1 billion as of June 30, 2021, despite efforts by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall to settle pending bills last year.

According to the Nairobi County Budget Review and Outlook Paper 2021 tabled before the assembly last week, the debt is owed to statutory bodies, merchants and litigation, loan from KCB Bank, contingent liabilities and loans guaranteed by the government.

Finance CEC Allan Igambi, while tabling the document, said the surge in debt was a result of the accruing interest and penalties charged to statutory creditors from 2014.

READ MORE

 Woodley tenants reach agreement with city on highrise apartments

 Anne Kananu seeks to stop arrest over Sh3.4 billion tax dispute

 Nairobi public open spaces to get title deeds to avert grabbing

 City Hall workers to strike over delayed CBA and medical cover

“Local Authorities Pension Fund (Lapfund) debt currently stands at Sh23 billion. It has increased by Sh3.4 billion from Sh19.67 billion recorded as at June 2020,” stated the report.

The Local Authority Pension Trust (Laptrust) debt stands at Sh14.99 billion having increased by Sh2.4 billion.

Contingent liabilities which include Laptrust’s actuarial deficit, the difference between social security obligations and the income rate of the fund, stands at Sh2.6 billion and national government-guaranteed loans of Sh19.1 billion.

Moreover, the statutory debt owed to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is Sh381 million.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is also owed Sh751 million.

Under utilities, Kenya Power is owed Sh477 by City Hall. This represents a debt reduction after City Hall recently paid Sh171 million following the decision by Kenya Power to cut power supply to county government buildings that offer crucial services to the public.

City Hall is however yet to pay water bills amounting to Sh234.9 million whereas suppliers and contractors are owed Sh2.65 billion after Sh2.69 billion was paid.

Loans and banks overdrafts stand at Sh4.4 billion while litigation fees have ballooned from Sh4.1 billion to Sh6.7 billion representing a Sh2.65 billion increase.

Retirees have also not been paid Sh138 million. They have however so far been paid Sh35 million.

To address the situation, CEC Igambi says the county government is working to increase own-source revenue collection by adopting technology.

The county treasury is seeking to automate its 137 revenue streams to enhance its own source collection. It is targeting to collect Sh18.8 billion in its own revenue in the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

The county is also seeking to cap expenditure and redirect some funds towards debt repayment.

“City Hall has also initiated a renegotiation plan with the statutory bodies including Laptrust on interests and penalties for quick servicing of the debt,” added Igambi.   

RELATED VIDEOS

War on Counterfeits: KRA officers sieze more than 30,000 litres of opaque beer in Embu county

KRA yakusanya shilingi 200B katika mwaka wa 2020; ni kiasi kikubwa kinyume na matarajio

Taxes & Small enterprises, discussion with experts from KRA | KTN News Special | Part 2

Share this story
Job cuts loom in KTDA as staff audit firm steps in
Staff audit to be complete by end of this month. Tea farmers started to receive their annual bonus on Friday, which totals Sh21 billion.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks
Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
UN body renews Utalii College certification

By Philip Mwakio | 20 hours ago

UN body renews Utalii College certification
CS Najib Balala summoned over stalled project

By Philip Mwakio | 1 day ago

CS Najib Balala summoned over stalled project
Cash-strapped parastatals seek loan write-offs as defaults hit Sh74b

By Patrick Alushula | 2 days ago

Cash-strapped parastatals seek loan write-offs as defaults hit Sh74b
Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months

By Patrick Alushula | 3 days ago

Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC