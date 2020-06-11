× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya tops in green financing in Africa - report

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday and Vivianne Wandera | October 15th 2021
UK Secretary of State for International development Alok Sharma (C) at the listing of Kenya's first green bond by real estate firm Acom Housing at the Nairobi bourse. January 2020. [Courtesy]

Kenya and Morocco have been ranked among the top African countries whose capital markets offer investors sustainable investment products.

This is according to the latest edition of the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index that cites Kenya’s recent rollout of green bonds, sustainable equities and mutual funds as some of the indicators of the country’s progress in achieving green financing.

“Additionally, Kenya has issued ethical securities to fund socially responsible investment opportunities,” says the report.

The report has been developed in partnership with the official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, an independent think tank for central banking and policy. The report ranks African capital markets’ innovativeness across six pillars.

These are market depth, access to foreign exchange, market transparency, tax and regulatory environment, the capacity of local investors, macroeconomic opportunity and enforceability of financial contracts.

READ MORE

 CMA gives nod to Kenya’s first green bond

 From Africa to Asia, governments considering 'green' bond sales

 Green Bonds value in financial investments

 CMA gives nod to Kenya’s first green bond

 From Africa to Asia, governments considering 'green' bond sales

 Green Bonds value in financial investments

Overall, Kenya was ranked 11th on the continent, down four places from last year on account of the lower capacity of retail investors and legality and enforceability of standard financial markets master agreements.

Kenya’s Green Bonds Programme was, however, cited as an encouraging development in spearheading a green bond market domestically and in the East African region.

Last year, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) floated a Sh60 billion infrastructure bond with an 18-year tenor at a time when a majority of African economies shied away from the debt markets.

At the same time, a report by the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) released yesterday showed the country has outperformed the global average in female representation in boardrooms.

The 2021 Board Diversity and Inclusion Survey Report explored diversity beyond gender and age to other variables such as education, professional background, nationality, ethnicity and religion.

According to the report, gender diversity in Kenyan boardrooms now stands at 36 per cent, a significant increase from 21 per cent in 2017. In comparison, the global average of women holding board positions stands at 23.3 per cent, up from 20.4 per cent in 2018. 

Share this story
Binance steps up crypto currency training
Global cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance has stepped up its foray into Africa.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm
Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm

NEWS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5

By Macharia Kamau | 9 hours ago

Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5
Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises

By Standard Reporter | 9 hours ago

Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises
Binance steps up crypto currency training

By Wainaina Wambu | 9 hours ago

Binance steps up crypto currency training
Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm

By Wainaina Wambu | 23 hours ago

Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC