Binance steps up crypto currency training
NEWS
By Wainaina Wambu | October 15th 2021
Global cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance has stepped up its foray into Africa.
The firm said it has so far provided free cryptocurrency education to over 400,000 Africans in the last year through its masterclass series.
This includes the first-ever Swahili webinar last month for crypto enthusiasts in Tanzania and the larger East African region.
The topics in the Binance masterclasses range from user protection to building careers in blockchain technology. “Blockchain education is at the heart of our focus in the global market,” said Emmanuel Babalola, a director at Binance Africa. The firm is a leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider.
