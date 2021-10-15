× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Binance steps up crypto currency training

NEWS
By Wainaina Wambu | October 15th 2021
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. [Reuters, Dado Ruvic]

Global cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance has stepped up its foray into Africa.

The firm said it has so far provided free cryptocurrency education to over 400,000 Africans in the last year through its masterclass series.

This includes the first-ever Swahili webinar last month for crypto enthusiasts in Tanzania and the larger East African region.

The topics in the Binance masterclasses range from user protection to building careers in blockchain technology. “Blockchain education is at the heart of our focus in the global market,” said Emmanuel Babalola, a director at Binance Africa. The firm is a leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider.

READ MORE

 What’s new in China’s latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies?

 Bitcoin: Its working, advantages and disadvantages

 Bitcoin: Its working, advantages and disadvantages

 How To Secure Your Cryptocurrency Wallet With Yellow Card Kenya

RELATED VIDEOS

What you need to know about Cryptocurrency

Weekend Express: Analysing Cryptocurrency

Share this story
Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises
The Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) has reiterated its commitment to increasing credit access to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Consider this before leaving employment for business
Consider this before leaving employment for business

ENTERPRISE

By Paul Kariuki

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5

By Macharia Kamau | 26 minutes ago

Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5
Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises

By Standard Reporter | 26 minutes ago

Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises
Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm

By Wainaina Wambu | 14 hours ago

Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm
Avoid Ceres apple juice, warns watchdog

By Macharia Kamau | 15 hours ago

Avoid Ceres apple juice, warns watchdog
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC